Summit Custom Homes offers award-winning floorplans in the Northland

Leading new home builder Summit Custom Homes is now building in four premier new home communities in the Kansas City Northland, including the award-winning builder’s newest Summit Exclusive Community, Hawksbury.
This month Summit will unveil the first move-in ready homes in Hawksbury: a reverse 1.5 story Sullivan plan for $367,080 with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,410 square feet of living space, as well as a reverse 1.5-story Princeton plan for $408,560 with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,815 square feet of living space. Both homes include a three-car garage.
Two new furnished model homes are scheduled to open at Hawksbury in December, showcasing Summit’s popular Sullivan and Preston Ridge IV plans.
Eight additional homes in Hawksbury will be move-in ready by January, including Northfield, Cherry Creek II, Preston Ridge IV and Sterling floor plans, with prices starting as low $393,505 including the lot.
Several premium new home lots are still available in Hawksbury for buyers who prefer to build their new home from the ground up. Available plans are from Summit’s acclaimed Signature Collection, with new home prices starting in the $320s.
Located east of I-29 just north of Tiffany Springs Parkway off Skyview Avenue, across from Tiffany Springs Golf Course, Hawksbury features a beautiful community pool. The community is located just a few minutes from family-oriented hot spots such as the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and one of the city’s premier shopping districts, Zona Rosa. Kansas City International Airport is just a short drive away.
Summit is also showcasing move-in ready homes available now in the luxury Reserve at Riverstone community located on Tiffany Springs Road, just north of M-152 and west of I-29. The Reserve at Riverstone offers families miles of walking trails, abundant green space and a community pool.
Two completed Preston Ridge IV plans are for sale at $413,570 and $413,800. The two-story Preston Ridge IV has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage with nearly 2,600 square feet of living space.
A move-in ready two-story Brookhaven is available in Riverstone for $416,630 with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,538 square feet of living space.
A two-story Preston Ridge V, now available for $377,505, includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,452 square feet of living space.
Construction is underway on six new Summit homes in the Staley Hills community, located at North Woodland Avenue and Shoal Creek Parkway, just north of M-152. Families in Staley Hills enjoy walking trails, water features, a swimming pool and beautiful open greenspace. Staley Hills is just across the street from the Staley Farms Golf Club and down the street from Anne Garney Park.
Floor plans currently under construction in Staley Hills include the two-story Preston Ridge IV as well as the 1.5-story Cherry Creek II, which features four bedrooms including the main level master, 3.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,410 square feet of living space.
Two reverse 1.5-story Meadowbrook plans are underway, each with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,854 square feet of living space.
Summit has two homes under construction in the amenity-rich Benson Place community, located at Northeast 96th Street between I-435 and Northeast Flintlock Road in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley. Benson Place provides residents with an abundance of amenities including two community swimming pools, a children’s splash park, a fishing lake, playground, and ample green space and scenic nature trails.
The popular Preston Ridge IV plan is expected to be move-in ready by late January. A reverse 1.5 story Sullivan plan will also be move-in ready in January, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage and 2,419 square feet of living space.
Homes from Summit’s Signature Collection are built with an extensive list of design and performance features to create a beautiful, healthy and energy-efficient spaces for families to live, work and play. Standard features in the Signature Collection include Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl windows, and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances. Custom kitchen cabinetry with crown molding is also included, along with an electronic keypad on front door hardware, USB charging outlet in the kitchen, soft-close drawers and a passive radon ventilation system in every home.
For more information about Hawksbury, contact Kayti Klaus of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols at kayti@reecenichols.com or 913-515-3912.
To learn more about additional Northland communities where Summit builds, contact Kristi Pinnick at kristi@summitcustomhomeskc.com or 913-5225659.
To explore floor plans, pricing and additional new home communities throughout Kansas City, visit Summit Custom Homes online at summitcustomhomeskc.com.
Summit Custom Homes
On the web: Summitcustomhomeskc.com
Comments