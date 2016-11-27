300 Realtors gather to revitalize urban Kansas City neighborhood

Realtors from across the city got together recently to participate in Realtors Rock the Block, a day-long project that revitalized a Kansas City neighborhood. The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City to sponsor their Rock the Block program, and more than 300 Realtors and 30 local companies came on board to make the event a success.
“Through the Realtors Rock the Block event we hope to have a substantial community impact, one neighborhood at a time,” said Christian Zarif, president of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.
“The excitement and support we have seen for the inaugural year of this event has been incredible. Within days of announcing the event, all of the initial homes were adopted by local brokerage firms so we had to seek out additional homes to include in the project. Seeing 300 Realtors in their blue shirts, working together for this common goal was an amazing sight.”
In total, the 2016 Realtors Rock the Block event focused on the revitalization of 14 homes on the 3000 block of Highland Street in Kansas City. Volunteers helped with repairs to windows, doors, porches, railings and stairs; as well as complete yard work, painting, lot clean up, and tree trimming projects. Additionally, homeowners received new energy-efficient light bulbs, dead bolt locks and carbon monoxide detectors.
By partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, Realtors hope to create positive long-term change, including higher property values, decreased crime and a general feeling of well-being and pride for current and potential homeowners.
“We are very excited to address the vital housing needs of Kansas City through our collaborative partnership. Together we made a meaningful impact in the Boston Heights and Mount Hope neighborhood by Rocking the Block,” said Pat Turner, President/CEO Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.
“As Realtors we understand the importance of community and we saw such potential in this neighborhood,” Zarif shared. “Our vision was to make this day feel like a block party with music, food trucks, games to win prizes for the homeowners and a general feeling of camaraderie.
“We are neighbors helping neighbors and we hope the effects of this day can spread to surrounding neighborhoods to revitalize the area and ultimately, improve quality of life and home values for those living in this community.”
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors
On the web: kcrar.com
