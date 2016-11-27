Hot holiday homes in several Prieb communities

Currently in the last phase of the Estates of Highland Ridge community are the remaining estate-sized lots that adjoin the estate community to the north. Available homesites are nearly a half an acre large and nearly 200 feet deep. The Estates of Highland Ridge is able to provide lightly sought after private lots unlike other communities in Shawnee. With the community pool a perfect summer hangout, Estates of Highland Ridge is located in the award winning Mill Valley High School boundaries.
Currently, Prieb Homes has more than a dozen homes nearing completion and ready to view. Prieb Homes offers a variety of two-story and 1.5 story homes of different five-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-car garage floor plans with covered patios or decks to choose from with prices starting in the upper $300s to the upper $400s.
“The homesites remaining and being constructed are some of the best in the community. It's hard to beat what Estates of Highland Ridge and the Highland Ridge area have to offer,” says Greg Prieb II, President of Prieb Homes. “We were drawn to Shawnee to build homes in this part of the city. The close proximity to retail shopping and minutes to K-7 highway is a convenience that's hard to beat.”
Across the street is Highland Ridge Crossing, where Prieb Homes has currently stationed the Area Sales Office, a furnished model with onsite salespeople to assist in buyers in their home search. It is open every weekend from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Highland Ridge Crossing is a quiet community where kids can be seen riding their bikes or staffing lemonade stands. A good portion of the homesites available accommodate a walkout and daylight basement, however there are flat lots that would fit a swing set, too!
“The location is what drives people out here,” says Marti Lilja, community manager of the Highland Ridge area.
“We have quite a few homes under construction with many different features available among Prieb Homes’ most popular floor plans,” says Prieb. Currently there are move-in ready homes available or homes just under roof where all selections could still be made. Homes are priced in the low $300s and up.
Just down K-7 to the south on Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa are Brampton West and The Reserve. Both Prieb communities offer move-in ready homes. The Reserve offers some of the lowest priced new homes available in Johnson County in the upper $260s to the $270s.
“A four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom new home is hard to come by at this price point, especially with the community pool and amenities the Reserve has to offer,” says Lilja, community manager.
Across K-7 to the east is Brampton West. “Prieb Homes has five homes available nearing completion and five more starting construction soon, all in the low $300s and up,” says Prieb.
“The proximity to Lake Lenexa and walking distance to two different city parks has always made Brampton West a highly desirable community,” says Dina Myers, community manager of Brampton West. Both communities reside within the incredibly popular Olathe School District. Dina can also be found in Woodland Manor at 107th and Woodland. With 15 homes under construction, the third phase in Woodland Manor is nearing completion and taking lot reservations. The furnished model home is open Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
More information on these homes as well as other Prieb Communities can be found at both PriebHomes.com and PriebCommunities.com or at info@priebhomes.com.
Prieb Homes
For more information: PriebHomes.com, PriebCommunities.com or at info@priebhomes.com
Comments