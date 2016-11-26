New single family Tom French community features highly respected builders

1:31 Harrisonville celebrates Missouri Class 4 football title Pause

5:20 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down the Tigers' win against Arkansas

4:34 Mizzou coach Barry Odom on a senior day win

0:58 Kansas City Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting

2:40 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White skate at Crown Center

1:37 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Broncos game is going to be nasty

2:09 Local stores looking forward to Small Business Saturday

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

1:56 Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off