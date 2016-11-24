Build your dream home at Prairiefire Villas

The holidays are a time to gather with those you love, and Prairiefire Villas, a new development in Overland Park, is the perfect place to build a home where you can make memories for years to come. Nestled between Lamar and Nall on 137th Street in Overland Park, Prairiefire Villas at LionsGate provides a fantastic living opportunity that combines custom-built luxury homes, a close-in location, a peaceful golf course setting and proximity to the Prairiefire mixed-use development.
Marketed by Dee Grisamore of Grisamore Real Estate Services/Innovative Realty, developed and exclusively built by Lambie Custom Homes, one of Kansas City’s premier home builders, Prairiefire Villas at LionsGate features 18 beautiful homesites facing the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lions Gate.
Prospective buyers have the freedom to design their homes to reflect their unique personalities, backed up by the quality custom building of Lambie Custom Homes. The 1½-story floor plans feature 4,500 square feet of living space, and prices start in the mid $800,000s. In addition to spacious floor plans, luxurious details will be the hallmark of these upscale villas, offering main-level living with gourmet kitchens, beautiful outdoor living spaces including amenities such as fire pits with outdoor bar areas, and designer décor. With stunning views overlooking the Nicklaus Golf Club, the homes will be an oasis for prospective home buyers from their busy lives. Residents also have access to the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts in the LionsGate subdivision, as well as a nearby hiking and biking trail.
With more than 40 years of new home construction and real estate experience, Marketing Agent Dee Grisamore understands the special process of realizing the dream of a custom built home. Grisamore says, “I know the process can be stressful, and I want to make sure I am walking alongside homebuyers so building a new home will be a fun adventure. I will work with the homebuyer in every aspect of the process. From the initial home design meeting, to selling their existing home, all the way through moving day, I will be focused on making sure our customers end up with a beautiful home that suits their needs, while reflecting their individuality.”
Jim Lambie, exclusive builder at Prairiefire Villas, also brings 40 years’ worth of a rich history of distinctive home building in the Kansas City area. Quality craftsmanship, functional creativity and personal satisfaction are what you feel as you step into a Lambie Custom Home. Respected as one of the top builders in the Kansas City area, Lambie Custom Homes won numerous awards locally and nationally for building some of the most exclusive subdivisions and has carved out a niche for itself in the highly competitive upper bracket homes market. Lambie has said of Prairiefire Villas, "A key benefit of these upscale villas is close proximity to the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate golf course and to Prairiefire. In addition to being able to custom design their living space, home owners will be mere steps away from golfing, shopping, dining and unique-to-market entertainment venues."
Their combined expertise building and marketing makes Lambie and Grisamore a true dream team when applying their talents to the new home construction process. Grisamore says, “Jim and I are excited to work with buyers to design a home that they love, paired with a location that is convenient and peaceful. Prairiefire Villas is a wonderful fit for the homebuyer who wants to create a dream home that reflects who they are. The remaining homesites at Prairiefire Villas are the last sites that back up to a golf course in southern Johnson County, so it is a really unique opportunity.”
Prairiefire Villas is gaining attention as a premier neighborhood in Overland Park. One of the occupied homes at Prairiefire Villas was featured on the 2016 Young Matrons Holiday Homes Tour, which took place on Nov. 15. Over 1,000 people attended the tour, and enjoyed a spectacular home decked out for the holidays.
Grisamore says, “Prairiefire Villas is a wonderful chance to design and build the luxury home you desire, on a lot that features a beautiful view, and in a location that affords you easy access to the activities you love right off 135th Street.”
There are 12 lots available for you to start creating holiday memories at Prairiefire Villas at LionsGate. To reserve your homesite, call Dee Grisamore at 913-940-1666 or email him at dee@grisamoregroup.com for an appointment. Floorplans and pictures are available for viewing at www.Prairiefirevillas.com.
Prairiefire Villas at LionsGate
For more information: Call Dee Grisamore at 913-940-1666 or email him at dee@grisamoregroup.com for an appointment. Floorplans and pictures are available for viewing at www.Prairiefirevillas.com
Comments