Lambie Custom Homes Inc. creates space for making memories

There are thousands of houses built in Kansas City every year but there is only one that any buyer will call home. The difference between house and home is significant. Instead of simply four walls and a roof, a home is where memories are made, bodies nourished and lives lived. Lambie Custom Homes Inc. is devoted to creating houses that become the homes that their clients have always dreamed of.
Jim Lambie, a Kansas State graduate, founded Lambie Custom 38 years ago. Over the course of the last nearly four decades, Lambie has gained a reputation for excellence in design, quality construction and superior customer service. The client comes first and their vision is the only one that matters.
Although Lambie Custom offers ranches, maintenance-free villas, 1.5 stories, reverse ranches and two story options, within each model there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build any one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. At Lambie Custom, they enjoy the process of working directly with a client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness for people from all stages of life.
One thing that sets Lambie Custom apart is Jim Lambie’s continued involvement in development in his key areas of construction – Overland Park, Prairie Village, Lenexa and coming soon, the Crossroads. Through his longstanding involvement with the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, he has been involved in developing the codes that builders, homeowners and officials depend upon for efficient, cost effective and safe building.
This involvement in the development side of construction means that Lambie is on the cutting edge of trends in home building as well. Right now, the trend that he sees most is the move to open spaces that foster a community feel in living spaces. While ten years ago, a formal dining room was a must, now many are choosing studies or dens in the space formerly designated for a formal dining room. Instead clients are focusing on keeping dining areas attached to spacious kitchens and large but cozy great rooms.
With an open concept, homeowners can focus attention on their guests as they prepare meals and let conversation flow to those gathered in the great room. Great rooms can feature luxurious fireplaces or entertainment centers depending on the client’s needs and wants.
Lambie is also seeing entertaining spaces move outdoors. Despite Kansas City’s reputation for being notoriously ‘four season’, outdoor living spaces are increasingly popular. With options such as built in fire pits, hot tubs and kitchen or dining areas, residents can enjoy three seasons comfortably.
For those that want the pleasure of the outdoors without the nuisance of mosquitoes, a three-season room is a great option. A covered porch or patio can be easily enclosed by screens or completely enclosed to get the most use throughout the year. Residents can enjoy ample sunshine without the inconvenience of the whims of Kansas City’s notoriously unpredictable weather.
No matter what your preference, Lambie Custom is focused on finding designs that fit your life most closely. Whether you have a growing family or you’re downsizing as you look toward retirement, Lambie Custom offers floor plans and finishes that define luxury, no matter what your personal idea of luxury is. That dedication to making each client happy is what sets Lambie Custom apart.
“It’s just a matter of pride in my work. I want each client to be completely happy with his or her new house. One of the things that I’m the most proud of is how many people come back to us after years in a Lambie home and tell me, ‘we loved working with you the first time. Let’s do it again.’ That kind of repeat business is how I know that we are doing a good job,” says Lambie.
Since 1978, Lambie Custom has focused on building more than houses – they’ve built homes of comfort, style and distinction. So don’t wonder what your perfect home might look like – dream it and build it. For more information or to see available floor plans, visit lambiecustom.com or visit their office at 8712 W. 151st St. Overland Park, KS, 913-897-0040.
