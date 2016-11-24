Darol Rodrock extends heartfelt thanks for a tremendous 2016

G.K. Chesterton believed “…thanks are the highest form of thought; and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” It’s a quote most fitting this year for Rodrock Development, as 2016 has truly been a banner year filled with awe and abundant appreciation.
This year, Darol Rodrock unveiled five new communities: Riverstone, Arbor Woods, Arbor Lake, Sundance Ridge, and the final phase of Persimmon Hill. These communities marked the 84th of Darol’s developments and his 37th year in the residential real-estate development business.
And the Rodrock team’s wonder – and sincere gratitude – extends to a strong year of sales, which topped last year’s fantastic numbers. Even as the hot summer selling season ended, fall sales maintained a brisk pace, with October ending a substantial 16 sales over the same period last year.
The impressive growth and sales numbers certainly warrant excitement and gratitude, but Darol has always believed people come first. With this in mind, he is spending much of November expressing his sincere thanks to all the Rodrock Development agents, co-op agents, vendors, sub-contractors, and builders for all their incredible hard work and support.
“How do you say thank you?” asks Darol. “It’s all too simple and trite just to say the words, which are common and overused. They don’t express the depth of what we feel inside. In starting to say thank you, who would I start with that has helped me build a community? Who helped build friendships, families, and memories? I’m just one of the hundreds of people in the community who make Rodrock Development successful. So as I say ‘thank you,’ I want you to know that each of us is joined together, hand in hand, to build a community, a city, schools, and a country of which we’re all proud.”
“So thank you to all our incredible builders, subs, vendors, and contractors,” he continues. “Thank you, realtors, for your loyalty in selling in our communities. Thank you to the banks and lenders for seeing the potential in what we do. Thank you to all who keep our Moms’ Councils thriving. And thank you, homeowners, for having confidence in us. Thank you for bringing your families to live in a Rodrock Community. It is the ultimate sign of trust, and that’s incredibly humbling.”
Bringing a community to life is no small endeavor. There are so many people who play a role – both big and small – in this very complicated process. But the end result is nothing short of miraculous. Because these dedicated people take bare land and transform it into thriving communities, helping families flourish, neighbors come together, and improving society as a whole.
“Beginning with the architects and engineers who start the process all the way through to the cleaning crews and landscapers who provide the finishing touches…there’s probably more than 100 people who pass through the home during the building process,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors. “And at Rodrock Development, we can’t begin to adequately thank them all for giving of their time and talents.”
To further thank all the agents – both Rodrock Development and co-op – for all their continued assistance, Darol will be hosting a Realtor Breakfast on Jan. 26th at the Overland Park Marriot. All area agents will be invited, and in the past it’s been an incredibly popular and well-attended event. In 2014, more than 600 agents came to enjoy good food, camaraderie, and plenty of prizes.
Finally, Darol wants to acknowledge all those who’ve gone out of their way to help area foster-care children this year. It’s been a productive and fun-filled 2016 for the Darol Rodrock Foundation, with partnerships with Sporting KC, Dayton Moore’s “C” You At The “K” program, and countless events, both big and small, that have helped hundreds in the foster-care system.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to those who’ve reached out to help the Darol Rodrock Foundation positively impact the lives of foster-care children in our area,” Darol says. “Winston Churchill said, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ I deeply appreciate all who helped these kids in their hour of need. It certainly made so many lives – mine included – all the better.”
For more information, visit Rodrock.com
