Explore the variety of Lambie Custom Homes Inc. at the Fall Parade of Homes

As fall descends, there’s an air of excitement all around and not just for the pleasant temperatures. It’s once again time for the Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City! The event, which invites prospective buyers and dreamers into homes for sale across the metropolitan area, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 24 to Oct. 9.
If you’re in the market for a truly custom home featuring craftsmanship and attention to detail along with distinctive designs, then the three Lambie Custom Homes included on this year’s parade should definitely be on your “must see” list. Lambie Custom, under the leadership of HBA member Jim Lambie, has a reputation for excellence with many returning customers building second and third homes. And after 38 years in business, Lambie is now building homes for the second generation of clients!
Although many of Lambie Custom’s homes are in southern Overland Park, they are willing and able to build anywhere in the metro area. For the Fall Parade of Homes, three properties show the diversity and customization available within the Lambie Custom design portfolio.
Arbor View
If you’re looking for an idyllic setting nestled into nature, then the Arbor View neighborhood is for you. Located across from the Overland Park Arboretum, nature walks, classes and special events are virtually in your backyard. Only five Master Builders were selected for this Matt Adam Development.
This five-bedroom, four-bath one and a half story features a first floor master bedroom. Located at 9114 W. 178th Terrace in Overland Park, it is centrally located in the Blue Valley school system. Relax at the community pool or enjoy a cocktail on your deck off of the dining room. With quick access to Highway I-69, you’re never far from where you want to be. Priced in the mid-$500s, this is a home that will accommodate a growing family.
Stonegate Reserve
Calling Overland Park home comes with award-winning schools, easy access to the highway and plenty of restaurants, shopping and amenities. The Stonegate Reserve adds to the charm by offering walkout, daylight and cul-de-sac sites.
Located at 16244 Wedd in Overland Park, this four-bedroom, three-bath reverse 1.5 story features all of the living and entertaining space that you could desire, all on a walkout plan. With a luxurious first floor master and guest room, as well as two more bedrooms on the lower level, you’ll be able to accommodate any guest or family member. Want some recreation? Settle into your home theater room or play games in your recreation room. This easy living option is priced in the mid-$400s.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe
This exclusive community truly takes the maintenance out of the home. The Enclave offers residents a carefree and luxurious lifestyle with maintenance provided on all sites. Trash removal, lawn care and snow removal are all included in the monthly homes association fee. With an easy drive to the Leawood South Golf Course as well as fantastic shopping and dining options, this is an easy choice for those that just want to relax.
The home, located at 2213 W. 131st in Leawood, is a four-bedroom, three-bath reverse 1.5 story. With both a master bedroom, second bedroom and laundry all on the main floor, you will have ease of living both inside the home and out as you relax on your screened in deck. Downstairs, you’ll find two more bedrooms as well as a recreation room and bar for entertaining. With a selling price in the low $500s, this home will make it easy to live life at your own pace.
Of course, Lambie Custom Homes are just that – custom so these three examples are just the starting point for clients that want to build their own dream home. Showing them in the most sought after neighborhoods will give potential clients a great way to envision life in a Lambie Custom.
For more information about the Fall Parade of Homes, visit KCHBA.org. The website features a search function so that participants may search by floorplan, price, builder or more. For more information about Lambie Custom Homes 38 years of excellence, visit LambieCustom.com.
Lambie Custom Homes
On the web: LambieCustom.com
Comments