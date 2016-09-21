Sierra Group expands, offers ‘downsizing concierge’ services

According to Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, LLC, in a world where services and products are becoming more and more “one-size-fits-all,” it’s increasingly important to be unique. That’s why his company has expanded to offer Home Downsizing Solutions, making them much more than a just a house-buying company, rather a fully-integrated service provider designed to address the unique needs of the downsizing market.
“As a licensed realtor, I work with other realtors in different markets, and what I’ve found is that Home Downsizing Solutions is certainly not a one-size-fits-all operation,” said Souchek. “In fact, I have yet to find anyone offering customizable solutions like those we offer here.”
Regardless of whether someone is looking to downsize because they have outgrown their house, have retired, have accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or another reason, The Sierra Group’s Home Downsizing Solutions not only offers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house, “as is,” for a fair price and on the date of the seller’s choosing, but also helps them find their next living situation.
“One thing I’ve noticed, is that often after a seller talks to a typical real estate agent, they are given a laundry list of things to do before they can even think about putting their home on the market, making them wish they had the option of listing their house as-is,” Souchek explained. “By coming to us sellers have more flexibility, as we can buy their house right away and give the person up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to make their downsizing transition, whether it be to a community, condo, or a smaller home that’s right for them.”
Because each individual seller has a unique situation, the customization aspect is important.
“Selling a home to downsize can be one of the most difficult decisions a person makes in their adult life, Souchek said. “When we are helping people downsize, we do whatever we can to help them through any stage of that process. Unfortunately, there are a number of companies out there that are not so transparent, or do not provide much information to the seller, so people are rushed into moving, or not given enough options in terms of relocation and how to go about it.”
The Sierra Group can also help take care of any needed repairs, allowing sellers to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them, utilizing private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller, moving flexibility, and no commissions or closing costs.
“Every buyer and seller is different, so we address our concern for the individual by visiting with our clients, learning about their goals, and how we can help with the moving process,” Souchek said.
Following are several steps Souchek said can go a long way when it comes time to start packing your things:
Make a pros-and-cons list of the top three properties into which you are interested in moving, considering which communities are the most viable and which might be more difficult.
“Consult with family, friends, and call us here at Home Downsizing Solutions for professional advice on how to sell your home,” said Souchek. “Whatever you are dealing with—finding help moving your belongings, or needing to leave your belongings in your home while the house sells—we have a solution for you. Don’t try to do everything on your own.”
Downsizing usually means moving into a residence with less space, so be proactive by noting the essential items you want to take with you and the things you might want to sell or donate.
“It’s critical that people have access to the resources that will make the process as easy as possible,” explained Souchek, “and I have been able to provide this for our clients by setting very high standards of professionalism and honesty. It’s among the many things that set my company apart in this industry.”
For additional information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensoucheck@gmail.com. You can also check out the company website, HomeDownsizingSolutions.com, or call 800-309-0753.
The Sierra Group
On the web: HomeDownsizingSolutions.com
