Financing options, closeout pricing at One Park Place mean buyers obtain luxury for less

The beautifully restored historic landmark known as One Park Place offers a sophisticated urban elegance in a high-rise condo setting that is reserved for larger cities. Soaring above the downtown skyline and midtown, the building features 108 luxury condominiums and boasts over 20,000 square feet of impressive resort-style amenities.
The few remaining developer-owned condos are marketed exclusively by Team Mall, and each offers the rare opportunity for owners to enjoy a quiet location, while still being in the heart of Kansas City.
The stunning, modern property is nearly fully occupied, and the developer hopes to accelerate the sales of its few remaining condos by offering six months paid HOA dues for buyers who sign a contract and close a transaction before Oct. 15, 2016.
This Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., prospective buyers may tour a furnished 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom, 3,400 square foot condo on the 17th floor. South-facing views extend beyond the Country Club Plaza and 10-foot ceilings allow for uninterrupted, easy flow from one room to the next.
The open concept living-dining area includes a gas fireplace. From inside the kitchen, light shines abundantly on the illuminated surfaces of granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, along with a granite tile back-splash. Double-compartment stainless steel sinks and energy-efficient stainless steel GE appliances, including refrigerator, microwave oven, gas range, gas oven and dishwasher, complete the space.
The master bathroom rivals that of a luxury spa with a glass-enclosed shower and large soaking tub, granite counter tops, dual sinks, ample drawer space and under-sink storage. The custom wood cabinetry and dark granite found in the kitchen are carried through in each of the condo’s bathrooms, creating a cohesive look throughout. And, each bedroom affords expansive closet spaces not typically found in condo buildings.
According to Andrew Mall with Team Mall and REMAX Premier Realty, remaining inventory is in the single digits as they prepare for closeout. The building is over 90% sold and financing options afforded to buyers at One Park Place help make luxury condo living a reality for those who wish to claim this exclusive address.
“People are buying into a lifestyle at One Park Place. Owners have been drawn here because we offer a unique, quality product in a premier location. A vibrant social landscape exists both in and outside of the building, while 24-hour front door service and 20,000 square feet of amenities are bonuses.”
Conventional financing (up to 97 percent loan to value), VA financing (up to 100 percent loan to value) and jumbo financing are available. Buyers who prefer to put their own touches on their purchase may wish to take advantage of conventional renovation loans to remodel a dream condo.
Among the benefits of ownership at One Park Place is 24-hour front door service, including a welcoming staff who meets and greets residents and their guests upon entering the building. They attend to the daily needs of residents – taking receipt of deliveries, maintaining a log of daily events, monitoring people and vehicle movement in the building and observing the point-of-entry security systems to ensure peace of mind.
The building’s amenities were designed to offer opportunities to get away and also to come together. Outdoor space is enjoyed on the private terrace level, complete with a furnished patio, swimming pool, whirlpool and a BBQ area that plays host to gatherings year-round. The 176 acres of green space from nearby Penn Valley Park affords residents the opportunity to enjoy nature without leaving the city.
The lobby level houses amenities including a temperature-controlled wine cellar with private lockers and a tasting room, a professionally equipped catering kitchen, wet bar and entertaining area. Year-round amenities include a virtual indoor driving range and pet-grooming room.
Just a short elevator ride from your front door is the state-of-the-art fitness center, including a yoga and Pilates studio, a variety of weight training options and cardio equipment that rival those found at local health clubs. The whirlpool spa, sauna, indoor lap pool and massage room give owners the opportunity to belong to a gym without ever leaving the comfort of home.
If you’re considering condo ownership in Kansas City, you owe it to yourself to experience the ultimate address.
