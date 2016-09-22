Nature-inspired Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill opens phase 2 with 28 homesites

A community inspired by nature with a tight-knit community feel, Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill has recently launched phase two with 28 homesites currently available.
This Phase II launch has an offering of walk out, daylight, and level lots ranging in price from $52,000 to $70,000.
Overall, the community will offer a total of 219 lots varying in elevation with multiple parks & trail, community pool and resident center. Currently 63 families have taken advantage of this hidden gem in Johnson County.
One of the unique aspects about the homes being built by the primary builder Mark McQueen of Woodman Homes is the ability to have each home customized to your specific vision.
At Prairie Ridge, you’re not limited to standard décor selections such as only being able to choose your granite, wall color, or style of carpet. You can be as creative as you choose. When speaking with the community managers, it was clear that none of the build jobs are exactly the same as the spec homes which makes Prairie Ridge very different from other subdivisions.
“Pushing and pulling walls, expanding garages, foundations, or rearranging amenities is common practice for our build jobs. Mark is one of the few builders at this price point that is truly willing to customize a home.” At Prairie Ridge, You have the opportunity to work 1-on-1 with the builder and create the home of your dreams.
With leaves changing colors and nature at its most spectacular, fall is the perfect time to look at Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill. It is located at 199th Street between Ridgeview and Renner Road, just east of the Spring Hill High School.
Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill has several acres of future parkland and walking trails available to its residents.
The furnished model home at 19726 Norton St., is a 1½ story Laurel plan that features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bathroom.
The community is open on Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Appointments are available seven days a week by calling community managers Tyler Grieve at 913 787-4120 or Toni Hoffman at 913 991-4194.
Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill is a great community to begin the next phase of your life, whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking for your forever home, we have something for you
Homes at Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill currently range between $330,000 to the mid $400,000s depending on the style of home and elevation of lot.
When considering the new home subdivisions that attend the Spring Hill School District, particularly those along the 175th corridor, Prairie Ridge should be on your list to view. It’s competitive pricing and amenities coupled with the ability to customize make it worth the drive south.
Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill is located in Southern Johnson County and has easy access to both 69 highway and 169 highway
Visit our Community Info Center/Sales Office at 17312 W 198th Terrace Spring Hill, 66083.
Prairie Ridge at Spring Hill
Hours: Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. or by appointments
Contact: Tyler Grieve 913-787-4120; email, thegrievegroup@reecenichols.com; Toni Hoffman, 913-991-4194; email, toni@reecenichols.com
Comments