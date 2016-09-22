New models unveiled as lifestyle destination continues to transform

The eagerly anticipated Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes is the perfect time to see what’s new in residential design. That’s especially true at Loch Lloyd, where the community’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle destination is far from over.
Expertly crafted, statuesque homes line the streets of Loch Lloyd’s gently rolling wooded terrain, and just in time for the Fall Parade to begin this weekend, an incredible six new model homes are available to tour. The new homes are the work of what Chuck Campbell, vice president of real estate development, said is the finest, most experienced builder team in Kansas City. The model homes include:
Delight in the stylish, thoughtful details and finishing touches inside Cecil & Ray Homes, Inc.’s, 1½-story home at 16109 Carnoustie Lane. With a homesite that backs to the gently rolling terrain of the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course and mature trees, you may want to spend more time outside than in! The four-bedroom, 3+ bathroom home is priced at $1,259,950. (Parade entry 250)
A traditional story and a half home from Curt Riley Custom Homes is perched on a picturesque cul-de-sac at 16400 W. Loch Lloyd Parkway. Feeling stressed? Unwind in the home’s fully appointed lower level, which includes a spacious entertainment room, bar and billiards room. The four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home is priced at $1.2 million. (Parade entry 251)
Enjoy stunning golf course views in the four seasons room, complete with fireplace, in a 1½-story home from Don Julian Builders. Additional interior features include four bedrooms, 4+ bathrooms and a spacious kitchen enhanced by a walk-in pantry and an adjoining wet bar, ideal for entertaining. The home is priced at $1.1 million and located at 16107 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 252)
With interior design by Janet Alholm, the showstopping four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home from Forner-La Voy Builders, Inc., awaits at 16419 Turnberry, complete with a thoughtful floor plan that maximizes the home’s square footage and a transitional interior aesthetic that combines modern and classic elements. The home is priced at $1,569,000. (Parade entry 253)
A stately exterior gives way to an open, welcoming interior inside Koehler Building Company’s 1½-story home at 16105 Carnoustie Lane. A patio off of the family room and a covered lanai off of the great room embody the Loch Lloyd concept of intelligent design to maximize outdoor living. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is priced at $1,038,950. (Entry 254)
Behind the gracious ranch home from Willis Custom Builders awaits a delightful feature: a walk-up lower level that spills out onto a secluded patio, then leads directly onto the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home is priced at $1.1 million and located at 16111 Carnoustie Lane. (Entry 255)
Of these model homes, four of them (Koehler Building Company, Don Julian Builders, Willis Custom Builders and Cecil & Ray Homes, Inc.) are located on Loch Lloyd’s crown jewel, the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course, overlooking the seventh hole.
Once you’ve toured the new model homes and are brimming with inspiration, team up with one of Loch Lloyd’s builders to create your own custom masterpiece on one of the community’s 65 new homesites, 14 of which are spectacular wooded acreage with the community’s highest building standards; 16 that overlook the 7-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and 29 lots for those looking to right-size through intelligent design.
“One myth we’re working hard to dispel is the notion that Loch Lloyd is build out—that we’re finished,” Campbell said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Loch Lloyd is comprised of over 1,200 acres and we still have some of our most spectacular land yet to develop.”
That focus on continuing Loch Lloyd’s transformation is part of the community’s emphasis on an exceptional resort lifestyle, and one of the many reasons that Loch Lloyd has become such a sought-after choice for so many homeowners. The resort lifestyle extends beyond Loch Lloyd’s enviable homes to the community’s heart and soul: The Country Club at Loch Lloyd. This is where the community comes together to enjoy recreation and relaxation with amenities that include a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts, swimming pools and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course.
All Loch Lloyd has to offer is thanks to the vision of the developer, FiveStar Lifestyles. At the helm of FiveStar are two of Kansas City’s finest entrepreneurs — Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig — the founders of Cerner Corporation. Illig and Patterson remain committed to the success of Loch Lloyd, working tirelessly with the community’s renowned builders and architects to bring the dream of creating Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community into reality.
There’s no better time to become a part of this compelling story and start a new chapter of your own. Begin your Parade experience at Loch Lloyd this weekend.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 9
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com.
