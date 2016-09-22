Show-stopping model home exemplifies ‘magic’ of building

With your senses already stimulated by the lush surroundings and unparalleled scenery of Cottonwood Canyon, you’ll be even more impressed as you step through the front door of the community’s model home at 9180 Cottonwood Canyon Drive. It’s a first impression that’s intentional, the result of careful work on the part of the home’s builder.
“When people walk into the home, they’re not sure exactly why it feels so great, but they love it,” said Gerry Starr, who co-owns Starr Homes with his brother, Kit. “That’s the magic of building a house that’s just right.”
Walk through the airy main floor and you’ll soon be attuned to the depth of detail and thoughtfulness that pervades the home. Walkspaces, for example, are designed outside of the main rooms, so you don’t have to cross through the main living room to get to the kitchen.
“A lot of why the house feels so wonderful is the architecture and flow,” Gerry said. “We design our homes with a lot of symmetry, so when you stand in the great room and turn to look at the kitchen, there’s terrific symmetry between those main living spaces. It makes the house feel better.”
Thoughtful design blends with show-stopping features, creating an appeal that’s both noticeable to the eye and more subtle. The home’s open atrium staircase is a favorite feature, a gently curving stair that leads to a sumptuous lower level complete with stone and barn wood detailing, a wine cellar and 11-foot ceilings that create a feeling of openness that’s not typically found in lower levels.
“Our clients really love the open atrium curved staircase because it brings the lower level into focus, much like the main level of the home,” Gerry said. “It connects the spaces better so they feel more unified.”
This model home, like all Starr Homes, encompasses the company’s commitment to energy efficiency. Gerry said the Starr Homes team “uses building science to design and build better homes.” One example? An Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) that’s included in every home, allowing for fresh, filtered air to circulate throughout the interior without compromising temperature control. As a result of the ERV and other energy-efficient features, Starr Homes-built homes use about 40 percent less energy than a home built to code today. And compared to an existing home, this model has a nearly 70 percent reduction in energy usage.
The home’s thoughtful design isn’t just confined to the interior. Gerry said the home was specifically built to take advantage of the picturesque Cottonwood Canyon homesite, a cul-de-sac location that offers incredible views of the neighborhood lake.
“It’s rare in Kansas City to have a home that close to shopping, dining and the Interstate 435 loop and be on a golf course overlooking the lake,” he said. “The house was specifically designed with a lot of windows in the back to take advantage of the views. And all of the primary living spaces are off the back so that you can enjoy the views from several rooms.”
The spectacular views are among a favorite feature of Cottonwood Canyon. A mix of natural terrain and landscaping combined with the Canyon Farms Golf Club creates an appealing blend of scenery that exudes beauty year-round. Add to that a convenient Lenexa location that’s just minutes from Interstate 435 and Kansas 7 highways, and the result is an unprecedented opportunity to live amid the splendor of nature without sacrificing convenience.
“The piece of land that is Cottonwood Canyon has a beauty that’s hard to beat in all of Kansas City,” Gerry said. “It’s a hidden gem.”
Prospective homeowners are invited to Cottonwood Canyon to see the Starr Homes model in person. Priced at $949,000, the reverse 1½-story home is for sale and includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a three-car garage. Or select from one of 23 new homesites, including several premiere golf and lake homesites, and create a custom-built dream home. For more information, visit CottonwoodCanyon.info or contact Angie Ripley, Nita Criswell or Sue Edwards at 913-492-4444 or cottonwoodcanyonks@gmail.com.
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: From the mid-$400,000s to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes through Oct. 9.
Contact: Angie Ripley, Nita Criswell or Sue Edwards at 913-492-4444 or cottonwoodcanyonks@gmail.com.
Web: CottonwoodCanyon.info.
