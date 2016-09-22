Limited homesites remain on ‘best piece of land for new homes’ in Lenexa

The last remaining homesites at Bristol Ridge are selling quickly as the community nears completion. The final plat, named Bristol Ridge West, opened less than a year ago with 27 homesites, and now, less than half remain in this scenic enclave.
“It’s a beautiful piece of land,” said Karen Campbell, who markets Bristol Ridge with Brenda Youness. “There’s not a bad view in the place. Many of the lots overlook the valley, and many of them also back to wooded areas. We saved the best for last.”
Bristol Ridge West is exclusive to J.S. Robinson Fine Homes and Rodrock Homes, and both builders have several spec homes underway. For prospective buyers eager to accommodate a faster move-in timeline, Rodrock Homes has two spec homes within 45 to 60 days of completion. The Summerlin Ex, priced in the low $600,000s, is a 1½-story floor plan with four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a walkout homesite that backs to woods. The Chesapeake II, a two-story home on an oversized lot, offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and is priced in the low $600,000s.
Two new speculative homes from J.S. Robinson will soon be underway, adding to the dynamic variety that awaits in Bristol Ridge West. The Catalina II A, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story home, will be built on a walkout homesite that backs to trees. Additionally, the reverse 1½-story expanded Rosemount, with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, will be built on a daylight homesite that backs to trees.
As the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes begins this weekend, now is the ideal time to secure one of the few remaining homesites in Bristol Ridge.
“This is the best piece of land for new homes left in western Lenexa,” Campbell said.
Anyone who buys a home or reserves a homesite during the Parade, which runs through Oct. 9, will receive a $5,000 gift certificate for upgrades at the builder’s design center.
While exploring Bristol Ridge during the Parade, prospective buyers are encouraged to also tour the Sonoma, the community’s furnished model that was recognized as first runner-up during this year’s Spring Parade of Homes and is also an entry during the Fall Parade. The four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home exemplifies the craftsmanship that’s a hallmark of all J.S. Robinson homes, complete with an inviting main level that flows seamlessly from the entrance foyer to the great room, kitchen and dining room, off of which awaits a covered deck with fireplace. This floor plan has proved so popular that another Sonoma home will soon be under construction.
Elsewhere in Bristol Ridge, J.S. Robinson also has a Newport reverse 1½-story that’s ready for an immediate move-in. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is priced at $439,950.
The consistent demand for homes in Bristol Ridge is echoed in its sister community, Bristol Valley, located just a quarter mile north on Woodland Drive in Shawnee overlooking Shawnee Mission Park and conversation land. In Bristol Valley, 17 of 54 homesites remain, priced from the upper $60,000s to the low $80,000s.
A Rosemount II home from J.S. Robinson is immediately available in Bristol Valley. The reverse 1½-story home, priced at $534,950, features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a homesite that backs to trees and greenspace. An additional reverse 1½-story home is under construction by Clayton House. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is priced at $443,950 and is approximately 45 days from completion.
Both Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley are minutes from groceries and eateries and have quick access to some of Kansas City’s best and newest attractions. Lenexa City Center is just minutes away, including restaurants, a fitness center, high-end apartments, office space and a Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center. The Lenexa Civic Center and Springhill Suites are scheduled to open mid-2017.
In addition to its urban attractions, these communities are rare gems for nature and animal lovers, too. Because of the rolling setting, landscape requirements are unusually lush. Many home sites overlook a serene 1,200 acres of untouched natural reserve in Shawnee Mission Park, less than a mile and a half away.
The family-friendly amenities that include a swimming pool, paved trail and clubhouse are available to residents of both communities.
Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley are in the De Soto School District, ranked in the top 5 percent in Kansas and second only to Blue Valley in Johnson County. St. James Academy, a highly ranked parochial school, also is nearby.
Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley
Prices: Bristol Ridge West: Mid-$500,000s and up. Bristol Valley: Low $400,000s and up.
Directions: For Bristol Ridge, from Interstate 435 in Lenexa, go west on 87th Street Parkway to community entrance at Deer Run. Follow signs to current model located at 21700 W 82nd Terr. For Bristol Valley, from Interstate 435 in Lenexa, go west on 87th Street Parkway to Woodland Drive and north to the Bristol Valley Community.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Parade of Homes, Sept. 24 — Oct. 9
Contact: Sales office at 913-307-4144 or community managers Karen Campbell at 913-219-0071 or Brenda Youness at 913-481-3010.
Web: BristolValleyKC.com
