Exciting luxury urban properties now available for sale and lease

Christina Boveri, who has championed urban living for more than a decade, is excited about luxury properties that are for lease or sale in several urban neighborhoods, including downtown Kansas City, the Plaza, Sunset Hill and Brookside. These remarkable opportunities include:
For Sale:
Rockhill Condominiums
4346 Rockhill Road
Live within a picturesque, traditional neighborhood setting that’s across the street from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and just minutes from the Plaza. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is for sale in Rockhill Condominiums, priced at $365,000. Inside the building’s charming exterior awaits a warm, welcoming 2,100-square-foot condo outfitted with $70,000 in upgrades. The unit includes two living spaces, an office with built-in shelving, a double vanity in the master bathroom and an inviting kitchen complete with gas range, pantry and stainless steel appliances. A spacious laundry room is enhanced with convenient built-ins that offer ample storage space. Additionally, the unit includes a large storage unit and detached garage.
Atriums at Soho West
612 Central St.
This gorgeous penthouse is perched within a short stroll of the River Market and Power & Light District. Originally two units, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse, priced at $439,000, is now a spacious retreat complete with hardwood floors, two fireplaces, two skylights, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and $27,000 in custom window treatments.
Sunset Hill
404 Westover Rd.
A classic Tudor is available on one of the most coveted streets in Kansas City. Priced at $799,000, the four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom home exudes architectural charm from the grand fireplace and mantel to impeccable trim and moldings. A dream kitchen is complete with granite countertops and cherry cabinets. Outside, a large fenced backyard is perfect retreat.
WallStreet Tower
1101 Walnut St.
Inside this luxury downtown condominium building, only three developer penthouse units remain. Second- and third-floor units are being renovated to a contemporary urban design, with features like stained concrete floors and refinished cabinetry. A newly finished model is now available for viewing. Amenities include two garage parking spaces per unit, 24-hour doorman, pool, fitness center, theater room, party room, tax abatement, extra storage and Google Fiber. The seller is providing a 1-year home warranty.
Western Auto
2107 Grand Blvd.
Live in the iconic Western Auto building in a stunning, two-bedroom 10th floor loft that’s priced at $499,000. The loft features nearly 2,500 square feet of living space that includes 2 ½ bathrooms; a state-of-the-art kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; and an inviting formal dining room complete with a fireplace and bar.
For Lease:
403 Wyandotte St.
A one-of-a-kind three-story townhouse ($3,300/month) is now available in the River Market just steps away from the City Market and the streetcar. Enjoy skyline views from front and rear decks, as well as a rooftop patio. The newly built townhome, designed by el dorado architects, includes gleaming hardwood floors, stylish lighting, a fully equipped kitchen and plentiful natural light.
5017 Grand
Live in energy-efficient luxury in four-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom, zero-impact apartment homes that overlook Brookside Boulevard. Spacious interiors are accented with high-end finishes like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and built-in closet storage. Large windows allow for ample natural light, and balconies are an idyllic spot to relax. Two units are available, each for $3,600/month. Rent includes utilities and a two-car garage.
Carlton Plaza
4740 Roanoke, #905
On the west edge of the Country Club Plaza awaits a fantastic three-bedroom, two-bathroom space ($3,300/month) that offers over 2,100 square feet, including a private balcony. Elegant finishes include crown molding, granite countertops, tiled kitchen floors and stainless steel appliances. The unit includes two covered parking spots and is a short stroll away from Plaza shopping and dining. Additional units in Carlton Plaza are available for sale.
Rockhill Condominiums
514 E. 44th
A stunning top-floor unit awaits inside Rockhill Condominiums, tucked away in a park-like setting across the street from Kansas City’s renowned Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium ($2,400/month) includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, electric fireplace, a butler pantry and a spacious office off of the kitchen. Step outside and enjoy a glass of wine while overlooking the picturesque neighborhood from a 500-square-foot rooftop deck.
For more information on any of these properties, contact Christina Boveri at (816) 606-1398.
A longtime staple in the downtown real estate market, Boveri Realty Group attributes its success to a dedication to the downtown market and an increase in demand for downtown housing. Whether clients want to purchase or lease a home or business property, or need a property manager, Boveri Realty Group has a solution, owner Christina Boveri said. To see all of Boveri Realty’s listings, go to BoveriRealty.com or www.LuxuryKCProperties.com.
Boveri Realty Group
Contact: Christina Boveri, Boveri Realty Group, 816-606-1398
Web: www.BoveriRealty.com
Comments