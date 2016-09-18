Summit Custom Homes offers $10,000 in savings on select move-in ready homes

For a limited time, Kansas City’s leading new home builder Summit Custom Homes is offering buyers amazing savings on a select list of premium move-in ready homes across the metro. Buyers who purchase a qualifying home receive a $10,000 discount when they sign a contract to purchase by Monday, Sept. 26 with a closing date on or before Oct. 31, 2016.
More than 40 homes are eligible for Summit’s one week pre-holiday sales event, with available homes located in premier communities on both sides of the state
“This is an unbeatable opportunity for families looking to make a move now. Inventory in KC was at an all-time low throughout the summer, so it’s exciting to have beautiful, newly-finished homes come available as we move into fall. It’s a perfect chance to make a move and still have time to settle in and prepare for the holiday season,” says Jodi Palin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Summit Custom Homes.
In addition to the $10,000 discount on participating homes, buyers can save an additional $1,000 in closing costs when they finance through the Jim Alderman Team with North American Savings Bank, the preferred lender of Summit Custom Homes.
Summit has included several homes from their innovative Lifestyle Collection located in both Raymore and Lee’s Summit in the pre-holiday sale. Available plans in the Manor at Stoney Creek community in Lee’s Summit include the 2-story Palmer and Estes Park plans as well as the ranch-style Carbondale plan with prices as low as $295,287.
In Raymore, the Eagle Glen community has two move-in ready Estes Park plans eligible for a $10,000 discount as part of the promotion, currently priced at $268,790 and $282,740.
Floor plans from the Lifestyle Collection are thoughtfully designed and value-engineered to minimize waste and maximize value. Summit considered industry standards for dimension and weight of raw materials to design value-engineered floorplans that minimize waste and maximize value. The builder also included additional energy-saving technologies to create homes that are more than 15 percent more efficient than homes merely built to code.
Standard features from Summit’s Lifestyle Collection include pre-finished wood flooring in all main traffic areas and wrought iron style stair spindles, as well as island kitchens with custom designer cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Premium Kohler plumbing fixtures are standard throughout each home. A USB charging outlet is located in the kitchen, and electronic keypads are installed at the front door.
Qualifying move-in ready homes from Summit’s award-winning Signature Collection are also available on both the Kansas and Missouri sides as well as in the Northland. Two-story, ranch and 1.5-story plans eligible for the pre-holiday promotion are now for sale with prices ranging from the lows $300s through the $460s.
Homes from Summit’s Signature Collection are built with an extensive list of design and performance features to create a beautiful, healthy and energy-efficient spaces for families to live, work and play. Standard features in the Signature Collection include Kohler plumbing fixtures, Encompass by Pella vinyl windows, and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances. Custom kitchen cabinetry with crown molding is also included, along with an electronic keypad on front door hardware, USB charging outlet in the kitchen, Proflow 1500 Series elongated toilets, Sherwin-Williams interior flat “Superpaint” and a passive radon ventilation system in every home. Signature Collection homes features soft-close drawers, a box vault ceiling in the master bedroom and tiled floors in all baths and the laundry room as well.
Signature Collection homes are built with additional high-performance features for added energy efficiency, including a 96.5 percent efficiency Carrier furnace and a 16 SEER AC unit and an I-joist floor system.
Summit homes also feature an innovative selection of front elevations, including new Contemporary and Tuscan styles that debuted earlier this year.
The pre-holiday sale also includes two homes from the Villa Collection located in the Villas of Parkwood community in Lee’s Summit. A ranch-style Catania plan with a finished lower level is priced at $375,000, while a ranch-style Ravenna plan with finished lower levels is for sale at $385,000.
To learn more about Summit’s preholiday sale, contact Summit’s sales team at sales@summitcustomhomeskc.com. To see a full list of participating homes, visit Summit online at summitcustomhomeskc.com.
