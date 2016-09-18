The art of rightsizing

Today’s active empty-nester wants a smarter, lower maintenance home without sacrificing quality. While “downsizing” is often used to describe this phenomenon, it poorly represents the true desire of today’s home buyer in the Village of Loch Lloyd.
“Right-sizing through intelligent design more accurately describes today’s homebuyer,” said Chuck Campbell, broker and vice president of real estate development at Loch Lloyd.
“Right-sizing is the art of eliminating rarely used space like the formal living and dining rooms, while enhancing the quality and livability of the four key areas of the home – the kitchen, great room, master suite and the outdoor living space,” Campbell continued. “In terms of livability and quality of life, the difference between rightsizing and downsizing is dramatic.”
Outdoor living space is more important than ever, as it is now designed to be used nine months out of the year – if not all 12 months. It’s sophisticated, yet comfortable – more like an outdoor living room with a fireplace, TV, sound system, outdoor kitchen and often times a bar.
Intelligent design is particularly attractive to empty-nesters and families with older children who want a home that emphasizes main-level living with ranch or reverse 1½-story designs that take advantage of Loch Lloyd’s rolling topography.
The Fall Parade of Homes will provide prospective buyers with an outstanding opportunity to experience intelligent design. Loch Lloyd has six brand-new models that will be on display starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Loch Lloyd’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community is one that’s been fascinating to watch – and it’s far from over.
“One myth we’re working hard to dispel is the notion that Loch Lloyd is built out – that we’re finished,” said Campbell. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We own over 1,200 acres and we still have some of our most spectacular land yet to develop. We just released 65 new homesites that include six overlooking the pristine 110-acre lake; 14 that are spectacular wooded acreage with our highest building standards; 16 that overlook the seven-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and 29 lots that are designed for those looking to right-size.”
As you visit Loch Lloyd this weekend, see for yourself why so many are choosing to move to Loch Lloyd. The moment residents drive through the gates their lives change. They leave the hectic world behind and enter a vibrant, resort-like environment where they immerse themselves in the active, healthy lifestyle that is the essence of Loch Lloyd.
The heart and soul of Loch Lloyd is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.
Loch Lloyd residents enjoy a multitude of activities that inspire a strong sense of community, such as the popular Home & Garden Club, summer programs for children and a vibrant social fabric with events like wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations of the major holidays throughout the year. It is that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
As one new resident put it, “Like most of our friends, we spent the last 25 years living for our children. When our last child left for college, we made a conscious decision that we’re going to embrace life—to live the next 25 years for us. Loch Lloyd is the perfect lifestyle for us for the next phase of our life.”
That complete lifestyle experience is available thanks to the vision of the developer – FiveStar Lifestyles – owned by Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig, the co-founders of Cerner Corporation.
“Loch Lloyd is the most successful development in Kansas City thanks to the vision and financial strength of the developer,” Campbell said. “Buyers invest in Loch Lloyd because they have confidence in Mr. Patterson and Mr. Illig.”
In addition, Loch Lloyd has assembled what they believe is the finest, most experienced builder team in Kansas City, which includes Don Julian Homes, Evan-Talan Homes, Cecil & Ray Custom Homes, Forner-LaVoy Homes, RM Standard, Rodrock Custom Homes, Starr Homes, Willis Custom Homes and the Koehler Building Company.
“Our builders focus on quality – on creating value for today’s discriminating home buyer,” Campbell said. “Each home is designed to maximize the buyer’s lifestyle – to enhance their enjoyment of their new life at Loch Lloyd.”
There’s no better time to become a part of this compelling story and start a new chapter of your own. The Loch Lloyd lifestyle awaits. Visit this weekend.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and by appointment any time.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Comments