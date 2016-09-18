The art of rightsizing

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans Pause

1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

2:29 'The Magnificent Seven' official trailer

1:34 What is the Clean Air Rule 2016?

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

2:21 Watch this pick six and 7 other KC-area touchdowns (Sept. 16)

2:16 AmeriCorps’ City Year mentors go to school to pump up urban students

2:21 DRAW Architecture founder creates West Plaza gem for neighbor

3:59 KU students of Studio 804 create modern oasis in KCK

3:14 GastingerWalker& adds surprising touches to West Plaza home