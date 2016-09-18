Maintenance-free living, unprecedented value await in Raymore

Thanks to a compelling combination of beautiful, affordable homes; maintenance-free living; and a convenient Raymore location, Alexander Creek has become a popular destination for homeowners seeking an enjoyable, easy way of living – so much so, in fact, that homes are selling quickly, even before they’re complete.
Located on Ward Road in Raymore, Alexander Creek includes an ideal setting that offers homeowners picturesque, somewhat secluded surroundings without compromising easy access to nearby shops, restaurants and services. The community is designed for residents 55 years and older, complete with a maintenance-free lifestyle that gives homeowners the peace of mind to lock and leave while they travel, no matter how long the trip.
As a new season approaches, activity remains brisk within Alexander Creek. New model homes will soon be open, and a number of inventory homes are also underway. As a result, prospective homeowners not only have the flexibility to accommodate a range of move-in timelines, but with some of the homes in early stages of construction, buyers have the chance to customize the interior with their choice of finishes.
Prospective homeowners can choose from a variety of villa-style homes in ranch and reverse 1½-story floor plans from the community’s two builders: Johnnie Adams Homes and Graham Homes, LLC. Available floor plans offer two, three and four bedrooms, 2- and 3-car garages and finished or unfinished lower levels, ensuring that prospective homeowners have the opportunity to select a floor plan that fits their taste and preferences. Homes range in price from the upper $100,000s to the upper $200,000s, incredible affordability that makes Alexander Creek one of the best new home values in Cass County.
For homeowners who would prefer to work with one of Alexander Creek’s builders to create a custom home, a variety of homesites are available to accommodate that preference, including homesites that back up to protected greenspace. Prospective homeowners are also welcome to work with an outside builder.
The homes are undoubtedly the focal point of Alexander Creek, but there’s also plenty to explore outside of the home, too. Whether homeowners opt to meet up with neighbors for regular events and gatherings or want to see more of the area with a stroll on the community’s walking trails, there’s no shortage of things to do or people to meet in Alexander Creek, which contributes to the community’s close-knit feeling that envelops residents as soon as they move in.
Interested in seeing more of what Alexander Creek has to offer? Stop by and tour the community’s furnished model home at 2001 Creek View Lane and see the new homes in progress. There’s no better way to start the New Year than with a new home – and that home is waiting at Alexander Creek.
Alexander Creek
Prices: The upper $100,000s to the upper $200,000s.
Directions: Missouri 150 to Ward Road, south approximately four miles. Turn right onto Alexander Creek.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday
Contact: Danny Howell, 816-777-7000 or Rhonda McLearen, 816-519-1382
Comments