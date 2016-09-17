South Overland Park’s Chapel Hill showcases new model display homes

The Fall Parade of Homes begins Sept. 24 and demand for new homes at Chapel Hill remains high. As a result, members of the community’s building team have been hard at work on five new model homes for the upcoming fall parade. The newly finished homes all feature fresh, exciting reverse 1½-story layouts from some of Kansas City’s most respected builders. Prospective homeowners are encouraged to visit Chapel Hill and tour the new homes, which include:
The Dillon plan, a reverse 1½-story design from Rodrock Homes at 16708 Haskins. The stately home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a see-through fireplace to a covered deck, Bosch stainless steel appliances in a sleek, all-white kitchen and approximately 3,150 square feet of living space. The home’s base price is $353,000 plus lot.
Parkview Homes LLC’s reverse 1½-story Broadmoor II plan is located at 16704 Haskins. With approximately 3,190 square feet of living space, the home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, designer series stainless steel appliances and a screened-in deck that includes a fireplace – the ideal spot for outdoor entertaining. The home’s base price is $325,900 plus lot.
The Brookridge II design is a reverse ranch from Don Julian Builders, Inc., located at 16716 Haskins and a 2016 first runner up in the American Dream Award category earlier this spring as awarded by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. Interior features include four bedrooms (three of which are on the main floor), 4½ bathrooms, a soaring vaulted great room with designer fireplace and a beamed ceiling, a covered deck and approximately 3,432 square feet of living space. The base price of $420,866 plus lot and includes an impressive list of custom inclusions that other builders would categorize as upgrades.
A reverse 1½-story Jefferson floor plan from Bickimer Construction, Inc., is located at 16720 Haskins with a base price of $311,800 plus lot. The home’s approximately 2,730 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two fireplaces, two utility rooms, a covered deck with a see-through fireplace and a medium tone stained kitchen.
James Engle Custom Home offers a reverse 1½-story Jameson floor plan at 16712 Haskins. The layout, the newest addition to the company’s building portfolio, includes a first floor den, covered deck, a stately open staircase, a rich stained kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and approximately 2,920 square feet of living space. The base price is $329,000 plus lot.
In addition to these five new model homes, several members of Chapel Hill’s building team — Dan Smith Home Building Co., Don Julian Builders, Nick Zvacek Construction and Rodrock Homes — will feature additional furnished reverse floor plans to view. For prospective homeowners looking to accommodate a specific move-in timeline, these homes are now available for sale and feature 30+ day closings.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres where approximately 600-plus homes will be built. Seventy acres of greenspace have been reserved, guaranteeing the preservation of the community’s pastoral charm and lush surroundings.
Now that it’s the perfect time to be outside, Chapel Hill residents can make the most of the fall months with amenities that include hike and bike trails, a playground and all that Heritage Park and the Overland Park Arboretum have to offer in fall foliage. Plans for a new clubhouse have been created, and Chapel Hill’s second swimming pool is scheduled to be built in conjunction with the next phase of development in 2017.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community.
Adjacent to Chapel Hill is the Heritage Park Complex, which covers more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields and green spaces.
To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch at 913-681-8383 or visit www.LiveAtChapelHill.com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: $350,000s to upper $500,000s. Chapel Hill Estates, low $400,000s to mid-$700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road. During the Parade of Homes, Sept. 24-Oct. 9, open daily until 6 p.m.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: www.LiveAtChapelHill.com.
