Grayson Place offers gorgeous homes for every stage in life

Be it active families to active retirees, Rodrock Development’s Grayson Place, located at 119th and Lone Elm, magically delivers. This pristine bit of prairie offers the perfect definition of home – at the perfect size and price. From 2-story homes to reverse ranches and even maintenance-free villas, this Olathe community caters to array of lifestyles, all in one tight-knit community.
“We do offer the perfect definition of home; it’s not just empty words,” assures Anita Hadel, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “We honestly have something for everyone. I don’t know of any other community that offers such an array of housing options, from 2-story homes, ranches, reverse ranches, maintenance-free villas, and four-plexes. And the community is a dynamic one, with regular neighborhood get-togethers and an active Moms’ Council.”
This quickly became a family favorite for the O’Dells, who moved to Grayson Place just over a year ago. The family had lived in the general area for six years but wanted to move closer to the new elementary school, Millbrooke. The family found their ideal lot in Grayson Place and built from the ground up.
“While we were looking in on the house’s progress, we pulled onto our street and everyone was out – children playing, parents chatting,” Stefanie O’Dell says. “Everyone was so friendly, so welcoming. And there are so many fun things the neighborhood does! There are movie nights, the holiday hayride, and so many special events, which are really important to us because we have two small children.”
The community is a rare commodity in that it seamlessly caters to growing families and to those who may be new to the empty nester scene. A variety of housing styles makes for a well-blended neighborhood, which provides for young and old alike.
Among the community’s current offerings is the Yorkshire II, by Chris George Homes. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath 2-story home boasts a back staircase, large windows, and a lovely front porch. An oversized granite island centers the beautiful kitchen, while a formal dining room is ready for entertaining. The great room has floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive fireplace, while the walkout lower level could be ideal for a recreation area. On a cul-de-sac lot, this home is available in a handful of months, and is sure to move quickly.
“Several iterations of the Wellington by Keystone Homes are several months out, meaning interested homebuyers can personalize this fantastic plan with their own special touches,” adds Rodrock Development marketing agent Craig Hauser. “This four-plex features zero-entry access (into the master shower, as well!) and full exterior maintenance, so these homes age gracefully alongside owners. Extra-wide doorways, hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters and island, and stainless steel appliances make for a distinctive and easy way of life!”
Homebuyers can also tour two models in Grayson Place, including the Richmond and the Fallon, both by Gabriel Homes. These stand-alone, reverse 1.5-story villas boast all-brick exteriors, and, excitedly, outside maintenance is provided. The Richmond was the Pick of the Parade Grand Award Winner and won First Place for Distinctive Plan and Design at last year’s Fall Parade of Homes. This award-winner has approximately 2,500 square feet, complete with a finished rec room and impressive walk-in shower. The Fallon, meanwhile, offers a garden kitchen with custom cabinets, large center island, walk-in pantry, and built-in recycling bins and icemaker.
Yet varied home styles are only the beginning: With a community park and pond, two fantastic pools, and a richly appointed clubhouse, this neighborhood provides a suburban haven for families of every shape and size.
In truth, Grayson Place feels like home, with its expanded amenities, beautiful rolling land, and one of the strongest Rodrock Moms’ Councils in existence. In fact, residents have already received their invitations to the upcoming Halloween festivities, a can’t-miss event that residents adore.
Grayson Place is overflowing with promise and potential, offering buyers a home the fits every need in a neighborhood that is anything but cookie-cutter. Anita and Craig encourage buyers to stop in and see what sets Grayson Place apart from other developments. “There’s no community with more to offer families – from those just starting out all the way to those looking to relax and retire,” says Craig.
Grayson Place
Location: 119th and Lone Elm Road
Prices: Homes from $270,000 to $375,000; home sites from $56,950 to $76,950.
Contact: Craig Hauser or Anita Hadel, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-7144, graysonplace@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Grayson-place
Comments