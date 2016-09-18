Cider Mill Ridge: Location matters, new lots open

Cider Mill Ridge is located in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District. More important, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School and a “Leader in Me School” that has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. After Graden Elementary, students attend Plaza 6th Grade Center then Lakeview Middle School and finish their primary education at Park Hill South High School.
If being part of the most highly rated school district in the State of Missouri wasn’t enough, Platte County, Missouri was recently named No. 1 out of 115 Missouri Counties for Quality of Life. Parkville, the gem of Platte County, could not agree more with these findings. With its extensive trail systems, English Landing Park and The Parkville Nature Sanctuary green space are easy to find.
Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with is community pool. As you wonder through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you view the next phase of lots. The new lots offer cul-de-sac living and walk outs with several backing to nature.
Other conveniences within a 5 minute golf cart drive is Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. They can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.
Another benefit for new residents of Cider Mill Ridge is the close proximity to the best golf in the Northland. You can become a member of The National Golf Club of Kansas City or its sister-course The National II. Both offer challenging layouts, beautiful, well-manicured fairways and challenging greens. As will all the amenities you’re a short golf cart drive away. Of course if golf is not your game, come join as a social member and enjoy the pool, health club, tennis and many casual dining venues.
Cider Mill Ridge continues to make all the right changes to attract the new family looking for schools to the empty nester looking to enjoy their retirement years with walking trails, golf, pool and children’s playground are all an easy walk or golf cart drive away. It has been a great working with the developer, FiveStar Lifestyles, and the sales team at Cider Mill Ridge stated Scott Bamesberger, owner of SAB Homes.
With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may stop by Cider Mill Ridge Information Center at 5903 S. National Drive, Parkville, call 913-890-3596 or visit the website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
Cider Mill Ridge
Prices: Starting from $335,000.
Location: Information Center at 5903 S. National Drive, Parkville.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: 913-890-3596.
Web: CiderMillRidge.com.
Comments