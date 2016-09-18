Oak Run offers tranquil living and affordable homes

For a beautiful, affordable Johnson County home set in a tranquil suburban setting close to the city, look no further than Oak Run.
“People who visit Oak Run are amazed that they can buy a beautiful brand new home with today’s modern trends, energy efficient features and more starting in the mid-$200,000s in Johnson County,” said Rosie Dearmore, who markets the property with Theresa Moore and Janelle Williams for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Additionally, although most of our buyers are looking for something that is move-in ready, they have chosen to wait for a spec or custom built home because of the great value of the lot prices and floor plans.”
Sales have been at a brisk pace and less than 40 lots remain, so prospective buyers are encouraged to come out and take a look before they are all gone. “Demand is high,” Dearmore said. “Our spec homes are selling very quickly, most always before completion.”
The community’s furnished model home, The Northbend, which is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, is an eye-catching two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan with four bedroom and 3½ bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
With the Northbend plan, buyers can experience superior quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail. They also have an opportunity to see a variety of other distinct floor plans.
“Our reverse plans are some of the most affordable in the area,” says Williams. “Our buyers have told us they feel like they have walked into a very comfortable, boutique version of a more expensive home.”
Prospective buyers at Oak Run will find community amenities including a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as a wealth of nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
Oak Run is within a stone’s throw of the award-winning Prairie Highlands Golf Course, and just minutes away from many lifestyle amenities including major retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, and recreational areas. It is also within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
The community also enjoys close and easy highway access, and is located within the award-winning Olathe school district. Starting in 2017, the high school students of Oak Run will attend the new, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School. The Olathe School District has also identified Oak Run as the future location for a new elementary school.
“The beautiful, affordable homes, coupled with the community’s tranquil living and close proximity to everything one would need makes Oak Run a highly desirable community,” Moore says. “We really encourage anyone interested in purchasing a home here, to come and reserve a lot before they are all sold out.”
To that Dearmore added, “Come visit Oak Run where you’ll love coming home!”
Oak Run is proud to feature their beautiful furnished model home, The Northbend, Tour No. 104, during this year’s Fall Parade of Homes which runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 9. The model will be open extended hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.
Oak Run
A Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the $200,000s.
Hours: Furnished model open daily, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496, Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450 or Janelle Williams at 913-269-6780.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
Comments