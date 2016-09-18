Rodrock Development rolls out its finest for Fall Parade of Homes

As the air becomes crisp and the leaves transform into vibrant hues, folks turn toward the comfort and warmth of home. So it’s the perfect time for the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes, in which hundreds of new homes – spread throughout seven metropolitan-area counties – are primed and ready so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding. Starting Sept. 24 through Oct. 9, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Rodrock Development is especially excited for this year’s Fall Parade, thanks to an all-time-high 37 models being showcased – ranging from single-family homes to maintenance-provided villas. (The number was slated to be even higher, but homebuyers snatched up several homes before the Parade even began!) This is the perfect time to explore the best Rodrock Development has to offer, with homes in Arbor Lake in Lenexa; Greens of Chapel Creek in Shawnee; Cottages at Woodridge in Overland Park; and Arbor Woods, Grayson Place, Forest View, Persimmon Hills, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park in Olathe.
Arguably its largest Parade to date, Rodrock Development offers a variety of floor plans and price points (starting in the $300s), so there’s truly something for everyone.
“We are so thrilled for Parade goers to see all that Rodrock Development has to offer on this year’s Fall Parade of Homes,” says Brenda Sanders, president of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors. “The builders have all worked extremely hard to showcase new floor plans, and the designers have done a great job featuring the latest trends. We have such an impressive selection of home styles designed for every stage of life – from families just starting out to empty nesters. There should be something for everyone!”
For instance, Stonebridge Meadows has an impressive four homes on Parade. “Stonebridge Meadows is unique in that we are featuring three of our four homes with main-level owner’s suites,” says longtime Rodrock Development marketing agent Mike Slaven. “Our homes also offer many of today’s hot amenities, including walk-in showers, freestanding soaker tubs, and heated tile floors. Our 2-story model The Addilyn II, by Rob Washam Homes, has some truly high-style modern finishes, the likes of which you would see on Houzz. The master bath is absolutely amazing and puts some spas to shame. The home also features a tandem fourth garage, which is just right for toys, boats, or a workshop.”
Stonebridge Trails likewise has four homes on display, each a unique interpretation on the family-favorite two-story design. “Each of our homebuilders made their respective models very much their own. And we have homes based on all of the floor plans at various stages of construction throughout the neighborhood,” says Joe Stephenson, a Rodrock Development marketing agent.
Common design elements include much-sought-after gray trends, as well as extensive use of hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets with glass fronts and interior lighting, and built-in appliances.
Meanwhile in Lenexa, one of the newest Rodrock Developments, Arbor Lake, is ready for its first Parade. The community has a five fantastic model homes, featuring all of the hottest hues and beautiful front elevations with stucco, stone, lap and shake trimmings, offering buyers traditional to cottage styles.
“Amazing tile applications, rich hardwoods, kitchens to suit any gourmet cook and master suites offering luxury and spa like surroundings in 2-story, 1.5-story, and reverse-1.5-story plans are just some of the features showcased in Arbor Lake,” says Ann Knickrehm, a Rodrock Development marketing agent of more than two decades. “With home prices just under $400,000 to upper $400,000s, each of our builders – Rob Washam Homes, Reilly Homes, James Engle Custom Home, and Darol Rodrock Homes – has a home ready for move-in, similar to our models. If buyers need a little more time, we have homes 60 to 90 days from finish, so buyers can still select many of the finishes!”
Be it a stunning two-story home for a growing family or a charming cottage for empty nesters, Rodrock Development has something for everyone on this Fall’s Parade of Homes. So grab some cider and a jacket and come find your dream home for the holidays!
For more information, visit Rodrock.com
Rodrock Development
On the web: Rodrock.com
