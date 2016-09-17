Lake living, in a grand style

With Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer being enjoyed by all a few weeks ago, it not too early to start thinking about how you can make the next summer better. Yes, the 2017 lake season will be here before you know it. One way to make it better is to create your dream get-a-way home at Tera Miranda Shores. Tera Miranda Shores, located on Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma is just a 2½-hour drive from your home in Kansas City. A simple drive down Interstate 49, west on Interstate 44 until you exit on Hwy 59. Once off Interstate 44, it is an easy 15 minute-drive to your home.
Why Tera Miranda Shores, why Grand Lake?
For starters, Tera Miranda Shores has been created by the visionaries who bring you Sporting KC, Loch Lloyd and The National. Tera Miranda Shores on Grand Lake has been developed for those seeking a lake experience second to none. We have put together a special place where you can relax and call home. We have created a carefree lifestyle in a private gated community with all the amenities you would want in a lake house. Take a look for yourself at www.teramiranda.com.
Once you arrive and the gates close the stress of everyday life vanishes and you begin to enjoy the amenities which include walking trails, a zero entry pool, a children’s splash pool, children’s playground, health club, amenity building and within a 5 minute golf cart ride you can dine at Grand Lakes most popular casual lake front restaurants, The Quarterdeck, or be on your boat to watch the sunset while on Grand Lake. In addition to these amenities, we also offer our homebuyer maintenance for their boat, a convenience store, boat ramps, on-site fueling station and 10 fully remodeled lodges so you and your guests can enjoy everything Tera Miranda has to offer.
Grand Lake boasts 46,500 surface-area acres providing the boater with a large main channel. This wide open channel gives the boater a sense of freedom when on the lake versus the layout of other lakes in the area which have many coves and narrow channels. Grand Lake continues to gain in popularity as because you can enjoy the lake without any concern for overcrowding, even on holiday weekends.
We have two models ready for occupancy and two currently under construction ranging in price from $189,900 to $379,900. If the models are not exactly want you want you can build the home you want and choose from several completed lots. You can contract now to build and be in your home for the 2017 lake season.
The homes at Tera Miranda Shores have the look of Oklahoma Craftsmen architecture. Its well-maintained exteriors and landscaping greet you as you arrive. You feel a level of comfort, knowing as an owner you never have to take time out of your life or weekend to mow, mulch, trim and fertilize your lawn – this is all done for you. As you walk in the front door you will see quality throughout, the marketing team said. You will find high ceilings, large expanse of windows and efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. The homes feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops, hardwood floors and exquisite tile work.
It is hard to imagine leaving Tera Miranda Shores but for those golfing enthusiast you will have to make the short 10 minute drive to Shangri-La Golf Club and Resort (www.shangrilaok.com). The resort boasts 27 championship holes, a full service clubhouse, casual and fine dining and a golf experience second to none in the Grand Lake region.
Call us to find out how you can become part of Tera Miranda Shores.
Tera Miranda Shores
Prices: Single Family Homes from $189,900 to $574,900.
Location: 28251 S 561 Road, Monkey Island, Oklahoma 74331
Hours: Models open 10-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment anytime.
Contact: Kimberly Clark, Tera Miranda Shores, 918-320-3222 or Dale W. Brouk at 816-509-7754
