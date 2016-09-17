Lime Stone Road Townhomes – The best in maintenance provided living

The Lime Stone Road Townhomes community is part of the nationally recognized community located in Parkville. Its rolling terrain, breathtaking views, natural habitat, award-winning Park Hill School District and, of course, its Tom Watson Signature Golf course are just a few reasons why The National stands apart from all other developments, the marketing team said.
Since its opening the community has welcomed over 100 residents and will be welcoming more in the upcoming months. Yes, they are selling that fast, according to Chris Powell, who markets the townhomes for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes. We have very few lots left to choose from but those that are left still offer what every townhome buyer is looking for in a lot and location.
Once you arrive you can choose from several floor plans. Along with the numerous floor plans offered with our traditional product you can also choose from a new concept in maintenance provided. We have a limited offering of stand-alone maintenance provided townhomes. These townhomes have no common walls and will offer an optional three-car garage. Our current inventory offers walk out and daylight lower levels. As with our existing townhome product, the stand-alone product will offer an open feeling as you enter the front door with high ceilings, large expanse of windows, efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. They will carry our standard finishes featuring custom cabinetry, granite countertops, hardwood floors and GE appliance packages.
The well-crafted townhomes is just one reason to choose to live at Lime Stone Road. The other benefit, you will have time to shop, play golf and/or barbeque because as an owner you never have to take time out of your life to paint your home, repair the roof, fix/clean gutters, mow, mulch, trim, fertilize or even remove snow from your sidewalks and driveways.
And the location, well, it is second to none. Convenient to anything a resident could desire. Less than 5 minutes away you can shop for all your basic necessities. Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center is anchored by a Price Chopper grocery store. In addition to Price Chopper you can pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find your everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA.
If you are active and the indoor YMCA does not tickle your fancy, you have several other outdoor options. You can walk/run along the extensive trail system right outside your front door or visit English Landing Park where you may walk/run along-side the Missouri River or become one with nature while walking/running in Parkville’s very own Nature Sanctuary.
Dale Brouk, who has developed the property for FiveStar Lifestyles, thinks with prices starting in the $330s coupled with historically low interest rates, the Lime Stone Road Townhomes offer an unprecedented opportunity for those who want to experience The National’s active resort lifestyle.
The National
Prices: Townhomes from the $330s up to the low $400s
Location: Information Center at 5900 S. National Drive, Parkville.
Hours: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: 913-890-3596.
Comments