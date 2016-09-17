KC Property Pros offers options to conventional home selling

Whether moving to accept a new job, relocating into a particular school district, inheriting a property, divorce, or downsizing, there are many reasons for making a move. For all of these reasons, and more, KC Property Pros has the expertise to get the job done.
KC Property Pros offers a variety of solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of home ownership.
Brandon Logan, owner of KC Property Pros, started the business in 2005 and has extensive real estate experience that allows him to realistically value the homes his company purchases. Brett Shelton, who joined him in 2009, possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling. Together, they are able to offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their house, even if KC Property Pros isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust - that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
Sherri Pink had considered downsizing for a while. Living alone with her kids far away, she found that the regular upkeep needed for her big house became too much to handle. After her brother-in-law did some research on KC Property Pros, finding that they had good ratings with the Better Business Bureau and a good reputation elsewhere, she decided to give them a call.
“My house was getting older and needed carpet, interior paint, and other things, and I just really didn’t have the income for any big expense,” recalled Pink. “When I spoke to Brandon, he was knowledgeable, very polite, friendly, and understood my situation. I had faith in him right away that he would protect me and that I would come out of (the house) well financially.”
According to Logan, most buyers don’t want to buy a house and then work on it. Today’s buyers want a move-in-ready house, but the repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design.
“It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic,” Logan explained. “I’ve seen good people make expensive mistakes updating or rehabbing their home, either from hiring bad contractors to something as simple as picking out the wrong colors. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
After touring a house, Logan usually makes an offer within 24 hours and since the company pays cash, the seller can avoid going through a more conventional selling process, and often close within as little as a week.
After meeting with Pink, Logan made her an offer within three days, allowing her to choose a closing date that worked best for her.
Pink’s situation was also a bit unique in that she had had a renter in a small apartment on the lower level of her home who left quite a few things when she moved out.
“It was a plus because Brandon said he could take care of it,” she said. “He told me to take what I wanted, and what I didn’t or couldn’t he would donate or dispose of it. I was really pleased that nothing would be wasted, and appreciated that he would do that for me.”
In addition to his work with KC Property Pros, Logan points out that his background as a real estate agent for banks is especially helpful to homeowners, especially those who may be facing foreclosure or a short sale,
“I have experience working with banks in those situations,” he said. “If you know someone going through hard times and about to lose their home, have them call me as soon as possible. We can help them avoid foreclosure and get them a fresh start in life.”
“Brandon is a very wise man, very articulate and very honest,” said Pink. “Being by myself it’s hard to trust, But I felt very confident with him and trusted him, and everything came out just fine. Everything was very simple on my part.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or they may call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
KC Property Pros
Contact: Brandon Logan, 816-582-8100.
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com.
