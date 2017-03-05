Inside the Bloch Galleries: An interactive experience By David Frese

The latest in light, sound and interactive technology highlight works in the new Bloch Galleries at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The refurbished space opens to the public on Saturday, March 11, and will feature 29 impressionist and post-impressionist works collected and donated by Henry and Marion Bloch. Paintings by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne and others are displayed next to the rest of the Nelson’s collection of European works.