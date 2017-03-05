   
 

Inside the Bloch Galleries: An interactive experience

By David Frese
The latest in light, sound and interactive technology highlight works in the new Bloch Galleries at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The refurbished space opens to the public on Saturday, March 11, and will feature 29 impressionist and post-impressionist works collected and donated by Henry and Marion Bloch. Paintings by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne and others are displayed next to the rest of the Nelson’s collection of European works.

 

“The White Cupboard”(ca. 1931) by Pierre Bonnard

“Woman Seated before a Black Background”(ca. 1942) by Henri Matisse

“The Willow Tree”(1889) by Paul Gauguin

“The Green Vase”(ca. 1900) by Odilon Redon

“The Flowered Hat”(1890-1895) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir

“Dancer Making Points”(1879-1880) by Edgar Degas

“General Séré de Rivières”(1881-1882) by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

“The Beach”(ca. 1865) by Eugène Boudin

“Jane Avril Looking at a Proof”(1893) by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

“Woman in a Red Dress”or“J. R. Against a Window”(1899-1900) by Edouard Vuillard

“Grand Arabesque, Third Time (First Arabesque Penchée)”(1919-21) by Edgar Degas

“Quarry at Bibémus”(1898-1900) by Paul Cézanne

“Man With a Pipe”(1890-1892) by Paul Cézanne

“Portrieux, the Bathing Cabins, Opus 185 (Beach of the Countess)”(1888) by Paul Signac

“The Channel at Gravelines, Petit-Fort-Philippe”(1890) by Georges Seurat

“Restaurant Rispal at Asnières”(1887) by Vincent van Gogh

“Boat Moored on the Seine at Argenteuil”(ca. 1884) by Gustave Caillebotte

“The Lock of Saint-Mammès”(1885) by Alfred Sisley

“Banks of the Seine at Port Marly”(1871) by Camille Pissarro

“Woman Leaning on Her Elbows”(ca. 1875-1885) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir

“Under the Orange Tree”(1889) by Berthe Morisot

“Rue Saint-Honoré Sun Effect, Afternoon”(1898) by Camille Pissarro

“Chestnut Grove at Louveciennes”(1872) by Camille Pissarro

“Snow at Argenteuil”(ca. 1874-1875) by Claude Monet

“Rue de la Princesse, Winter”(1875) by Alfred Sisley

“White Lilacs in a Crystal Vase”(1882 or 1883) by Edouard Manet

“Trouville, Beach Scene”(1874) by Eugène Boudin

“The Croquet Party”(1871) by Edouard Manet

“Boats Decorated With Flags in the Port of Deauville”(1895) by Eugène Boudin