Report: Hulu's 'Kansas City' is a political comedy about a city divided by a wall

Kansas Citians know all about things that divide the city — the Missouri River, State Line Road, the racial split on either side of Troost Avenue.
Now, in Hulu's dystopian political comedy, "Kansas City," the city actually has a wall dividing the liberal east side and the conservative west side. And a former mayor in the form of "Mad Men's" John Slattery.
The streaming service has a cast list for "Kansas City," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is said to include Slattery, Allison Tolman of "Fargo" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and Rafe Spall of "The Big Short" and "Life of Pi."
Spall will play lead character Ben Graham, an east-side resident, who struggles with only seeing his teen daughter, who lives on the west side, a few hours a day — until he's approached about being a spy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Tolman will play Spall's ex-wife, Tabatha, who left her husband to live on the west side of the city. Slattery will play Tolman's father and the former mayor of a unified Kansas City, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
It is unclear whether Hulu has ordered a full season of "Kansas City," or whether it remains only a pilot episode.
The show started filming this month in Atlanta.
