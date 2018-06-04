Al Roker and 'Today' show giving love to KC's Big Slick on Tuesday

"Today" show co-anchor Al Roker just had quite a busy weekend — serving as umpire for the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium, bowling in a charity tournament, auctioning off trips to visit him on set and visiting Children's Mercy hospital, the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

But he took time between events to film a segment with the Big Slick hosts. Big Slick organizers say it's set to air on NBC Tuesday in the fourth hour of the "Today" show — "Kathy Lee & Hoda" — which starts at 10 a.m.

Roker interviewed hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle, as well as some of their 37 celebrity guests.

Big Slick 2018 raised a record $2.1 million, bringing the total to more than $8 million since the event began in 2010.

Set your clocks/DVRs - @BigSlickKC will be featured on the @TODAYshow tomorrow, June 5th. A big thanks to @alroker and the Today Show team for their coverage and support of @ChildrensMercy through #BigSlickKC this year! pic.twitter.com/TLnSLy2ALT — Big Slick KC (@BigSlickKC) June 4, 2018

In May, days before the organization's official guest announcement, Roker took it upon himself to tell his "Today" show audience that he would join this year's Big Slick crew.





Leave it to @alroker to drop a Big Slick spoiler on national television. He met a couple of teachers from Kansas City in the crowd this morning on the @TODAYshow and let them know that he is joining this year's festivities. See you soon Al! #BigSlickKC #MoreGood pic.twitter.com/XEpCzxuQnH — Big Slick KC (@BigSlickKC) May 8, 2018

At Friday's softball game, he called the shots from behind home plate as the celebrity players braved the heat and one another's antics.

"I have never seen baseball like this. Ever. Ever. Ever," he told play-by-play announcers Koechner and Tanna Guthrie.

Saturday morning, celebs walked the red carpet outside Pinstripes in Prairiefire before heading into the charity bowling tournament, where the sold-out tickets were $2,500 a pop.

Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, made it rain money that night at the auction at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, selling two trips, each for $22,000, to visit him on set.

"You can hang out in the green room and get stale doughnuts," he told bidders. The winners will get to stand with him as he delivers the live weather report.

This is the third year running the "Today" show has spotlighted Big Slick. Last year, "Today" personality Jill Martin was a Big Slick guest herself and interviewed the hosts.

In 2016, Roker took a behind-the-scenes look at Big Slick and Children's Mercy, though he wasn't an official guest.