Al Roker and 'Today' show giving love to KC's Big Slick on Tuesday

"Today" show co-anchor Al Roker just had quite a busy weekend — serving as umpire for the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium, bowling in a charity tournament, auctioning off trips to visit him on set and visiting Children's Mercy hospital, the beneficiary of the fundraiser.
But he took time between events to film a segment with the Big Slick hosts. Big Slick organizers say it's set to air on NBC Tuesday in the fourth hour of the "Today" show — "Kathy Lee & Hoda" — which starts at 10 a.m.
Roker interviewed hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle, as well as some of their 37 celebrity guests.
Big Slick 2018 raised a record $2.1 million, bringing the total to more than $8 million since the event began in 2010.
In May, days before the organization's official guest announcement, Roker took it upon himself to tell his "Today" show audience that he would join this year's Big Slick crew.
At Friday's softball game, he called the shots from behind home plate as the celebrity players braved the heat and one another's antics.
"I have never seen baseball like this. Ever. Ever. Ever," he told play-by-play announcers Koechner and Tanna Guthrie.
Saturday morning, celebs walked the red carpet outside Pinstripes in Prairiefire before heading into the charity bowling tournament, where the sold-out tickets were $2,500 a pop.
Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, made it rain money that night at the auction at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, selling two trips, each for $22,000, to visit him on set.
"You can hang out in the green room and get stale doughnuts," he told bidders. The winners will get to stand with him as he delivers the live weather report.
This is the third year running the "Today" show has spotlighted Big Slick. Last year, "Today" personality Jill Martin was a Big Slick guest herself and interviewed the hosts.
In 2016, Roker took a behind-the-scenes look at Big Slick and Children's Mercy, though he wasn't an official guest.
