‘Long Road Home’: Soldiers’ stories will break your heart

We have always told the stories of war, going back deep in human history. Wars are fought for land, for power, for resources, over religious or ethnic differences, for no discernible reason. But we tell the stories of war, often glorifying “our” side and demonizing the enemy.
“The Long Road Home,” an eight-part scripted series based on the book of the same name by ABC chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, premieres on National Geographic Channel with back-to-back episodes Tuesday. The limited series tells the story of one day of fighting in the Middle East: April 4, 2004, a day that would become known as Black Sunday. On that “longest day,” eight American troops died and 65 were wounded in Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad.
Created by Mikko Alanne, “Long Road” seems only briefly like many other films and TV shows about war. We meet the men, hear them talk about their lives back home, the words they use to try to drown out the fear and uncertainty in their heads, the ways they try to pass the long hours.
And we meet their families, especially their wives, going about a daily routine at Fort Hood, Texas, terrified every waking minute that a car will pull up in front of their homes, three soldiers will emerge, dressed in crisp uniforms, and come to the door to tell them that their lives had changed forever a day or so before, in a country thousands of miles away, where their husbands were taken from them.
If you think you’ve seen and heard these stories before, you have not. Not told as eloquently and grippingly as they are told here. The stories of war feel achingly real, and they will break your heart again and again.
As the men leave Fort Hood for Iraq in 2004, they reassure their wives and kids that they have nothing to worry about, that the fighting has ended and they’ll be safe. The veterans of previous tours may know better, but the fighting that erupted in Sadr City between the allied coalition and Shiite militiamen caught everyone by surprise.
One group of American soldiers takes refuge in a small home, keeping the resident family secured downstairs while they defend themselves on the roof from attacks from all sides. Another unit is stranded when the tires of their transport are shot out, leaving them sitting ducks.
Lt. Col. Gary Volesky (Michael Kelly) and Capt. Troy Denomy (Jason Ritter) work feverishly to get rescue squads to the stranded troops, staying in contact with them by walkie-talkie as ammunition and hope run out. For hour after agonizing hour, the men wait, aware that every passing minute could be their last.
Lt. Shane Aguero (E.J. Bonilla) is an epitome of confident, calm leadership, but the responsibility of keeping his men alive weighs heavily on him. Jassim Al-Lani (Darius Homayoun) is a Sadr City resident castigated by the locals because he works for the Americans. But he has his reasons, he says, and when we learn what they are, we understand not only why Jassim endures wariness and even outright distrust from some of the Americans, but also the depth of passion felt by those living in the Iraqi war zones.
Specialists Robert Arsiaga (Ian Quinlan) and Israel Garza (Jorge Diaz) are best friends, always goofing around, anxious to get home to their wives, who are also best friends back at Fort Hood. Sgt. Eric Bouquin (Jon Beavers) has developed a thick skin after his tough childhood. He’s wary of other people, but in the end he finds strength from his comrades in arms.
PFC Tomas Young, a bookish, awkward kid, carries a book of Alan Seeger’s poetry with him at all times. Seeger was killed during World War I, but he left behind the poem “I Have a Rendezvous With Death,” which has become Young’s favorite.
In a typical war series, this would be a signal that Young is going to be killed on the battlefield. But Alanne’s scripts studiously avoid obviousness.
Throughout the story, Alanne takes us back to Fort Hood, where Leann Volesky (Sarah Wayne Callies), Gina Denomy (Kate Bosworth) and Lupita Garza (Karina Ortiz) wait. In a way, the wives are feeling what their husbands feel on the other side of the world — the smothering agony of being trapped.
The series will thrill you, move you and often reduce you to tears; every episode is filled to overflowing with inexorable sadness, nobility and truth.
The performances are exceptional. The name stars — Jeremy Sisto, Bosworth, Ritter, Kelly — disappear convincingly into their roles. Other actors may be lesser-known, but you will believe every moment of their time on screen. Noel Fisher is a standout among standouts, playing the young, optimistic and self-assured Tomas Young, whose life takes turns he never could have imagined.
“The Long Road Home” is beautiful and heartbreaking. It is not always easy to watch, but its truth is so magnificently insistent, you cannot look away. Without question, it is one of the finest television offerings of the year.
“The Long Road Home” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on National Geographic Channel. Remaining episodes air at 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Nov. 14.
