‘This Is Us’ is more than just a show for Justin Hartley

“This Is Us” was easily the most surprising show of the 2016-17 network television season, capturing the praise of critics, waves of appreciation from viewers and attention from others in the business. The team behind the series that gave NBC its most Emmy attention in years will look to continue that success when the second season launches Tuesday.
Justin Hartley, who plays sibling Kevin Pearson, knew immediately that “This Is Us” would be a game-changer.
“I love this show,” Hartley says. “I love that it’s not just a television show. After I saw the pilot, I said this program will changes people’s lives. I was right. It transcends being a television show. I hear people saying their children are off doing stuff and we are working, but we find time to watch this show together.
“After, they talk about the show, and that evolves into talking about their own lives. That’s more than a television show.”
Love for the series that looks at the lives of members of the Pearson family from the birth of the young couple’s children to present day comes from storylines that weave in and out of the past to offer the kind of deep insights that other shows would mention only in passing.
Couple that with the much-heralded acting by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones and the result is a series that critics agree rides a wave of creativity in the sea of mediocrity that is network programing.
Hartley’s role has been a little bit of a reflection of his own life, as he plays a successful actor. In the first season, his character began to question the quality of the role he has been playing.
Hartley understands how his character could relax into a job that was so easy that there was no challenge to grow. He has had jobs where he could have just settled into a groove, but a part of him has wanted to get out of his comfort zone.
The key for him — and what he’s playing in Kevin — is having enough courage and confidence to try something else. That kind of storytelling parallel is just one reason Hartley will never feel like he has settled into a comfortable area no matter how long the series runs.
Hartley thinks that because the odds of finding success as an actor are so long, anyone who has any acting job should wake up each morning, think about how lucky they are and be grateful to be working. Those thanks should be even larger when the job is one that is being universally applauded.
“There are jobs like this that come along that are one in a bazillion,” Hartley says. “I’ve taken jobs because I have bills to pay. I’m also lucky I’ve taken some good jobs that I’m really proud of. But I think anybody in any profession could probably say that.
“So I don’t think it’s just exclusive to actors. I think anybody that’s working in any field has felt underappreciated or maybe like people aren’t seeing everything that they bring to the table. So I don’t know if it just has to do with acting or if it just sort has to do with being a human in the world.”
One of the big challenges of the first season was keeping all of the twists and turns in the scripts from being revealed before episodes aired. The big question still pending: We know family patriarch Jack (Ventimiglia) dies before the children are grown, but how or when? The cast knows the answer but is under strict orders not to give out details.
However, Hartley can share some details about another plot development. In the second season, Kevin will be working in a movie that co-stars Sylvester Stallone. It’s a war movie, he says, “It’s a massive budget movie and we got the main man (Stallone) to come and do it.”
Hartley has been acting for years, including a long run on “Smallville” as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, but he admits getting to work with Stallone has made him a little nervous.
The movie within the TV show will give Hartley a different kind of acting challenge, but he never wants to get away from what made the series the darling of the last network TV season. The focus, Hartley stresses, should always be about how close this family is and how they are always willing to do whatever is necessary for the others.
“As an actor, I hope my character still takes two steps forward and one step back. That’s life,” Hartley says. “Life is a series of follies and trying to figure out how to make the mistake less and less as you go forward. How to better yourself but knowing it’s not going to happen overnight. I’ve never met anyone who bettered themselves overnight.
“I like the idea that things come so easily for Kevin, but he’s not really aware of it because that’s all he knows. I like the idea of maybe showing him finally realizing that things that had come so easily for him are now so hard. That’s how he will be able to go through life so when he has kids, he can teach them all of those lessons.”
Where to watch
“This Is Us” begins its second season at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 on NBC.
