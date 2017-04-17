Have you ever wondered what Tickle Me Elmo looks like without his fur?

The popular children’s toy Tickle Me Elmo was quite the rage in 1996 when it was first released. So much so that it was the toy to have and retailers found themselves in short supply of the bright red, furry, animatronic fellow.

The demand was so high that some people who were lucky enough to purchase one at a store were reselling them for hundreds of dollars.

On to 2017 and Tickle Me Elmo may not be as popular as it once was but one museum in Canada has given new life to the toy’s fame in a somewhat disturbing video.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum removed the fur from a Tickle Me Elmo toy and recorded video of it while tickling its exposed sensors. Viewers can see the skeleton of the toy kick and flail its arms and hear its recorded laugh while the people playing with it comment.

The woman holding and tickling the toy can be heard commenting, “That’s so disturbing.”