April 3, 2017 10:58 AM

Trump impersonator to host Comedy Central's 'President Show'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Comedy Central is giving Donald Trump his own weekly showcase.

Or, rather, it's Anthony Atamanuik, a Trump impersonator, who will host "The President Show" each Thursday starting April 27, the network announced Monday.

According to the twisted world of "The President Show," Trump has decided to bypass the crooked, failing media by going directly to Americans with a late-night show aired from the Oval Office.

Each half-hour will include desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews. Vice President Mike Pence is featured as his sidekick, played by Peter Grosz.

The program, to air Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT, will push back by a half-hour the nightly "@midnight with Chris Hardwick" for that night only.

Atamanuik comes from the Upright Citizen's Brigade, and has appeared on "30 Rock" and "Broad City ."

