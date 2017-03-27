Ex-White House press secretary Josh Earnest, a Kansas City native, joins NBC News

Former White House press secretary and Kansas City native Josh Earnest has joined NBC News as a political analyst.
Earnest, who served as President Barack Obama’s press secretary from 2014 until the end of Obama’s presidency, appeared Monday morning on the “Today” show, where he was welcomed to the network by Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.
Earnest will also appear on MSNBC, and made an appearance Monday on “Morning Joe.”
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin announced the hire in a news release reported by several media outlets.
“A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies.” the memo read. “With his wealth of experience and insight, Josh will be a great addition to our roster of contributors and will be an asset for our two networks as we continue to cover the White House, Congress and politics beyond the Beltway.”
Earnest, 42, grew up in the Red Bridge neighborhood of south Kansas City and attended the private Barstow School on scholarship.
He graduated from Rice University in 1997 with a degree in political science. He worked on political campaigns for the Democratic National Committee before joining Obama’s campaign as the communications director for his Iowa campaign in 2007.
Earnest was the last of Obama’s press secretaries and worked in Obama’s press office throughout the president’s two terms prior to taking on the role of press secretary.
Katy Bergen
