Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren’s show suspended after she says she’s pro-choice

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire Pause

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment

0:35 Overland Park resident watches home burn

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

2:20 Country Club Plaza bunnies and animals on display

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter