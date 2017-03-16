Why that big ‘Underground’ reveal is such a powerful statement

6:16 Chow Town Live: Beer Kitchen makes its fries crisp outside, fluffy in the middle Pause

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

0:44 Robber takes wallet, then shoots victim

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin