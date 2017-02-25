Owner of two Kansas City TV stations warns some viewers of possible signal cutoff

The owner of Kansas City television stations KMBC and KCWE warned some satellite viewers Saturday that access to the stations could be cut off if contract negotiations with Dish Network are unsuccessful.
Wednesday is the deadline for completing those talks, Hearst Television Inc. said. The company said if an agreement is not reached by then, Dish Network viewers won’t be able to tune in to KMBC channel 9, or its sister station.
Hearst said it hopes to avoid any interruption.
Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks
