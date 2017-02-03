Watching the Super Bowl or not, we’ve got you covered for Sunday

To watch the Super Bowl or not?
Flip a coin.
The game usually draws record-setting viewership — a best-ever 113.4 million in 2015. But many of your fellow Americans would rather eat turf than watch it.
Don’t give into peer pressure, encourages online magazine Bustle.
“Friends don't make friends watch the Super Bowl! You're not obligated to watch the game, or even care about the game,” it preaches.
So whether you watch or not, we’ve got recipes, viewing tips, facts to impress your friends and alternative programming options here.
The festivities begin at 5:30 Sunday on Fox.
You’re watching the game
Munchies: Buffalo wings are America’s most popular Super Bowl snack, so serious penalties for you if you don’t have some at your party. Beyond that, apparently, our snack tastes vary, state by state.
Business Insider rounded up the most popular Super Bowl snacks by state, using the top-searched Super Bowl recipes according to Google Trends.
Falcons fans in Georgia will be snarfing down the pico de gallo — Georgia’s favorite Super Bowl snack. Patriots fans will be diving into the buffalo chicken dip.
Missouri loves its chili — check out this round-up of MVP recipes — Kansas is sweet on S’mores dessert and Arkansas residents are fans of cheese dips.
But who serves spinach quiche at a Super Bowl Party? We’re looking at you, Alaska.
And cake pops? Really, Nevada?
Siri and Alexa go Bowling: Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistants have been tweaked to understand Super Bowl questions.
So go ahead. Challenge them on player stats or what the latest odds are in Vegas.
FYI, here’s how Siri answers: “Siri, will the Patriots win the Super Bowl?”
“Those in the know say that the Patriots will defeat the Falcons by 3 points,” she says.
Two Bushes and a coin: Former president George H.W. Bush, 92, who recently suffered a bout of pneumonia, and former First Lady Barbara Bush will oversee the coin toss in his adopted hometown of Houston.
Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017
Watch to see the large crowd of people clustered around them. USA Today’s sports blog, The Big Lead, makes the case that there are way too many people involved in the coin toss ceremony these days - more than 50 at last year’s game.
Exhibit “A” in that argument: This tweet from NFL spokesperson Greg Aiello showing the coin toss before Super Bowl I between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.
Super Bowl I coin toss. #Tbt pic.twitter.com/JftCayDN6F— Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) February 2, 2017
Luke Byrant will sing the National Anthem: The “Drunk on You” singer, in his Super Bowl debut, becomes the first man to perform the anthem since Billy Joel sang it in 2007, according to A.V. Club.
(Watch to see if he has the words written on his hand like he did when he performed the anthem in Kansas City before the 2012 MLB All-Star game.)
In pregame interviews, he promised to put his own stamp on the song. And don’t boo him, Patriots fans. He’s rooting for Atlanta.
“The irony in this is I agreed to do the anthem well before the Falcons got on their post-season roll,” he said. “I'm like, 'Come on, Falcons, you can do this!' So I'm cheering for two reasons, because I can have the opportunity to do the anthem … and … my dad’s one of the biggest Falcons fans that I’ve ever met.”
All. Those. Commercials: E! Online has a “Complete Guide to Every Ad Running During the Big Game (& Who's Already Courting Controversy)” posted on its website.
The going rate this year for 30 seconds of precious Super Bowl air time reportedly costs $5 million.
Wendy’s makes its Super Bowl debut this year with a spot created by Kansas City’s VML ad agency, which is also making its first appearance at the big game.
And look who’s back? It’s Spuds MacKenzie, Bud Light’s beloved bull terrier mascot who comes back as a ghost to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Super Bowl debut.
Budweiser got a lot of pregame publicity with its 1-minute commercial that tells the story of company founder Adolph Busch, a German immigrant, and his journey to America in 1857.
“Welcome to St. Louis,” he hears upon his arrival.
For a walk down memory lane, check out this list of 10 of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.
A Lady does halftime: Yes, it’s Lady Gaga at halftime.
Yes, she will have a special guest — her 90-year-old BFF Tony Bennett.
And yes, true to her career as a performer and activist, the show will be about “equality” and “inclusion,” she has said.
“The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career,” she told the media in pregame interviews.
But what won’t happen? A repeat of that infamous halftime performance the last time the Super Bowl took place in Houston in 2004.
Two words: Wardrobe malfunction. (Or, Janet Jackson. Or, Justin Timberlake.)
“Everything's going to be nice and tight for the game, so I wouldn't worry about that,” Gaga promised.
Gaga says don't expect a wardrobe malfunction, "Everything's going to be nice and tight for the game, so I wouldn't worry about that." pic.twitter.com/MqXWWTbcKm— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 2, 2017
You’re not watching the game
The “other” bowls: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has spawned a whole litter of critter “bowls” that have become popular alternative programming on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Hallmark Channel has the Kitten Bowl and for the fourth year Nat Geo WILD is bringing back its oddly mesmerizing Fish Bowl.
This year, the Los Angeles Clams take on the Buffalo Gills for the title of National Fish Football Champion.
Fish. Floating. Fun.
Sofa-surfing: Several channels have scheduled marathons for non-sports fans. A few to note: “South Park” (Comedy Central), “Twin Peaks” (Showtime), “The Walking Dead” (AMC), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), and “Golden Girls” (TV Land).
Take a hike: Sunday will be a mostly sunny day in Kansas City, with high temperatures in the low 50s. So go outside. Bundle up and hit a hiking or bike trail you’ve been meaning to scope out. Guaranteed, there will be fewer people on them later in the day as other people start noshing on the guacamole.
Monster Jam: The Sprint Center is hosting a Monster Jam this weekend. The Sunday show begins at 1 p.m. Don’t forget your earplugs.
Check out the Oscar nominees: With the Academy Awards just three weeks away on Feb. 26, why not check out one, or two, of the movies nominated for Best Picture? Crowds will likely be thin. More popcorn for you - and no Super Bowl party mess to clean up.
And the nominees are: “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Hell or High Water” and “Arrival.”
Comments