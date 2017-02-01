A&E show will feature homicide detectives in Kansas City, Kan.

A national TV broadcast scheduled to air Thursday night will feature Kansas City, Kan., police homicide detectives.
The episode of “The First 48” is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Central on the A&E network.
Crews from the show have been filming in Kansas City, Kan., since July 2015. Thursday’s episode will be the first of several that were filmed in the city.
The show, which has been on the air since 2004, allows viewers to follow detectives to crime scenes and during their investigations.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
