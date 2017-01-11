Chill with this map of TV shows that states love to binge-watch on Netflix

Hey, Wisconsin. We know what you’re watching when you’re cuddled up on the sofa binge-watching Netflix.
You’re reliving your youth with “Fuller House.”
And hey, New England. Kudos to your love of shows with strong female leads, such as “Nurse Jackie” and “New Girl.”
We know all that because HighSpeedInternet.com, HIS, which provides consumer information for people shopping for internet service, has released a map of the United States showing the most popular Netflix shows in each state.
The website looked at the top 75 TV shows on Netflix and cross-referenced them with Google Trends data to determine what each state is most likely to stream.
Some of us prefer shows that are made, or set, close to home.
For instance, “Portlandia” is the No. 1 binge-watched show in Oregon. Residents of Indiana prefer “Parks and Recreation,” which is set in the Hoosier State.
Our tastes are apparently influenced, too, by what region we live in.
“Some clichés are true, whether you like it or not and you’ll see that play out across certain areas of the country,” the website determined.
It noted that Arizona and Alaska — two states with high incarceration rates — both prefer “Orange is the New Black.”
Southerners are drama queens, drawn to drama and violence as demonstrated by their preference for “Scandal.”
“The Wild West still embraces the criminal element with ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Narcos,’” the website said. “Pacific Coast residents keep it light-hearted with quirky comedies and romances like ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and ‘Portlandia.’”
Politics seem to be a predictor of binge-watching tastes, too.
The top 10 conservative states, as identified by Gallup, prefer either “Scandal” or more PG fodder, such as “Gilmore Girls” and “Stranger Things.”
“There was little to no in-between, suggesting religious and more traditional populations have a secret taste for sin or a predictable penchant for family-friendly fare,” the website concluded.
So what about West Virginia and Wyoming, where Netflix users prefer zombie-themed fare?
“Both states also fall neatly into the most guns per capita category, so if and when the zombiepocalypse comes, they’ll be ready,” the website said.
