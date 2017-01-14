Oh Ms. Snap! Leawood actress’s vain teacher is hilarious in TV Land series

Actress Katy Colloton, a 2001 graduate of Blue Valley North High School, may play a self-absorbed teacher on TV, but the character isn’t inspired by anyone she had growing up in Leawood.
“She’s not based on a teacher, but maybe on a few girls I knew growing up,” Colloton teased in a recent phone interview from Los Angeles, where production was in full swing for the second season of TV Land’s “Teachers” (9 p.m. Tuesday).
Colloton stars in the series as Ms. Chelsea Snap, a narcissistic elementary school teacher.
“She has a huge desire to be liked by everyone to a negative degree,” Colloton said of Ms. Snap, who begins Season 2 with the school’s “hell class,” which throws her off balance.
“This season Ms. Snap is getting a little political. She does run for office because she always wants to be famous and anything to get her name in the paper. … She holds a Women Empowering Women by Women for Women workshop, and it goes really horribly.”
We'll just cross this one off our #NewYear's resolution list... #TeachersSeries @KatyColloton pic.twitter.com/4vtKJqfQV6— Teachers (@TeachersSeries) January 5, 2017
Born in Chicago, Colloton was raised in Leawood from second grade on by parents Pat and Pat Colloton. “There’s a reason I’m in comedy: Both my parents are named Pat. It drives me crazy. They both go by Pat, too,” their daughter explained.
Her father worked in life insurance before retiring 10 years ago. Her mother was a Kansas state representative for eight years and now works for the Kansas attorney general’s office as director of the anti-human trafficking unit. “She does a very noble job,” Katy Colloton said. “I do a very selfish thing. I just act and write all day.”
An only child, Colloton performed in theater productions in elementary school but really got into stage performance at Leawood Middle School, where teacher Jeff Yarnell, who’s now a drama teacher at Blue Valley High, taught her about sketch comedy.
“He introduced me to Monty Python and ‘SNL,’ too,” Colloton said. “I credit him with sending me down this path.”
She appeared in community theater productions but never leading roles.
“I was always a tree or peasant,” Colloton said. “I don’t have a good singing voice. I was always the person who stood in back pretending to be part of the scenery, but I loved it.”
She recalled an annual sketch show where she went onstage with a superhero character she created and got laughs.
“And I was shocked. So shocked I forgot my lines,” she said. “I was surprised anyone was willing to laugh at me.”
Yarnell, who taught Colloton for three years, remembered her as a kid who initially wasn’t really into theater.
“We’ve had a number of kids who have gone on and done things in TV and movies and Broadway and if you had said Katy would be one of them, I would have been pretty surprised,” Yarnell said. “While she had good success at middle school, her confidence was holding her back from being who she was as a performer.”
After high school, Colloton studied psychology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a double major in theater “just for fun.” Slowly, she fell in love with performing.
“By the end of college I was still lying to myself, saying, ‘I’ll spend one year in Chicago doing theater but then I’ll go and get my master’s,’ ” she recalled.
In Chicago she took classes at Second City, did sketch and improv shows and met a group of young women who would form the comedy troupe the Katydids in 2009 (the group’s six members’ names are all some variation of “Katie”).
That same year Yarnell messaged Colloton via Facebook, sending his former student a photo of her name on the Leawood Wall of Fame around the time he was moving to Blue Valley. That’s when he learned about her improv and sketch comedy work in Chicago. Now he’s hoping she’ll visit his class when she’s home during the school year.
“Some of my kids watch the show now,” he said. “I think it would be fun for them to see her and get to ask her questions.”
The Katydids made videos promoting their live shows, and Colloton said the videos started gaining more popularity than the stage shows. That led them to create a “Teachers” web series in 2012 — the inspiration for the TV Land program.
Colloton originated the Ms. Snap character in the web series, whose episodes lasted from 15 seconds to 2 minutes. TV Land ordered the 10-episode first season of “Teachers” for TV. Season 2 will be 20 episodes.
The network paired the Katydids with veteran showrunners Jay Martel and Ian Roberts (“Key and Peele”), who mentored the Katydids in writing for TV’s 22-minute format (before commercials are added).
Colloton said her college study of psychology helps when she’s writing comedy.
“In both you spend a lot of time commenting on people and trying to be as honest as you can, holding up a mirror to what people think and do,” she said. “Psychology helps with understanding why people do the things they do.”
For Season 2 of “Teachers,” Colloton said, she and the other Katydids are more comfortable writing for TV and more secure in the show’s voice.
“Teachers have this huge job of educating America and such responsibility, but at the same time, they’re human and we don’t think of our teachers outside of school getting drunk or having one-night stands, and we want to explore that duality,” Colloton said.
“And we loved the idea of working with kids because kids are so honest. At lot of the time the best comedy is just when they’re brutally honest. We’ll have the kids improvise a little, and we can’t write the stuff that comes out of their mouths. It’s great.”
Don't miss the season premiere of @TeachersSeries Jan.17 Here I am with my teacher Ms.Snap @KatyColloton ☺️You can see me in future episode. pic.twitter.com/aMmBPabf2n— Ava Davila (@Ava_Davila) January 6, 2017
Contact freelance writer Rob Owen at RobOwenTV@gmail.com or on Facebook and Twitter as RobOwenTV.
Where to watch
Season 2 of “Teachers” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on TV Land.
Comments