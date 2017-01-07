Television stations KMBC, KCWE restored on DirectTV

Television stations KMBC (Channel 9) and KCWE (Channel 29) were back on DirectTV on Saturday after a contract dispute.
Parent company Hearst Television announced that the signals for its 30 television stations had been restored after a six-day absence.
Stalled contract negotiations between DirecTV and Hearst Television left Kansas City area customers without access to both channels since Monday.
Both companies denied responsibility for the outage.
“We remain committed to the future of localism — ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb said in a statement Saturday. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments