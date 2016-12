NBC’s ‘Hairspray Live!’ pushes the boundaries and wins big

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other Pause

1:22 Royals GM Dayton Moore discusses Wade Davis trade

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

2:43 Sam Mellinger shares the Royals' favorite winning memories

1:09 Traffic pile-up forms on Buck O’Neill Bridge

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here'

4:03 From the Frozen Tundra to KC, tips for Chiefs fans on staying warm