Will Clarke: Disrupting the Cycle of Hazing

Will is the author of Lord Vishnu's Love Handles and The Worthy from Simon & Schuster. Both novels were selected as The New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice and garnered Clarke the title "Hot Pop Prophet" by Rolling Stone Magazine.
TEDxSMU Jason Boatright
Cancer survivor Cary Mock sings 'O Holy Night'

Performing Arts

Cancer survivor Cary Mock sings 'O Holy Night'

Listen to Cary Mock play and sing “O Holy Night” in his Overland Park home. Mock, who has performed with the Quality Hill Playhouse and sung the National Anthem at Kauffman Stadium, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and received a bone marro