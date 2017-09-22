Shakespeare Fest moves from tragedy to crowd-pleasing comedy for its 2018 season

After diving into the tragedy of “Hamlet” this summer, the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will offer a little levity for its 26th season next year with “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The festival announced Friday that it will present the crowd-pleasing romantic comedy June 12 through July 1 in Southmoreland Park. It will be directed by Sidonie Garrett, the festival’s executive artistic director, who has been staging the festival’s plays since 2001, including a 2005 production of “Much Ado.” (The festival also presented the play in 1999.)
The Shakespeare Festival is coming off its 25th anniversary celebration, in which it brought in record crowds to watch celebrated television star and KC native Nathan Darrow (“Gotham,” “House of Cards”) in the title role of “Hamlet.”
Performances of “Much Ado About Nothing” will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. See kcshakes.org.
