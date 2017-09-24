Here are the big Broadway shows coming to Starlight Theatre in 2018

Starlight Theatre has unveiled a 2018 season mixed with Broadway hits making their Kansas City debuts — the “Phantom of the Opera” sequel “Love Never Dies” and the Emilio and Gloria Estefan musical “On Your Feet!” — as well as two Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals and other familiar favorites.
The season includes five musicals that will play Starlight’s typical six-night run, plus three weekend-only shows. Here’s the full schedule:
▪ “On Your Feet,” May 22-27, tells the story of the Estefans, from growing up in Cuba to becoming worldwide pop stars.
▪ “Dirty Dancing,” June 5-10, adapts the 1987 Jennifer Grey/Patrick Swayze movie, with all those stuck-in-your-head hits like “Hungry Eyes” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
▪ “The King and I,” June 12-17. “Shall We Dance”? This Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, in case you didn’t know, tells the story of the king of Siam and the British schoolteacher he brings in to educate his family.
▪ “Chicago,” June 22-24, now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, tells the razzle-dazzle tale of murderers looking for fame.
▪ “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” June 29-July 1, not the Disney “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo” version but the one with such great tunes as “Impossible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
▪ “Hairspray,” July 27-Aug. 4. “Welcome to the ’60s.” This Tony winner is the tale of a Baltimore teen’s dreams of stardom — and the era’s rampant racism.
▪ “Love Never Dies,” Aug. 14-19, should fill the hearts of “Phantom of the Opera” die-hards. In Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel, set 10 years after the original, our masked friend is living in New York but still pining for Christine.
▪ “The Illusionists,” Sept. 28-30, 2018, showcases the talents of five top magicians.
Season tickets, starting at $60, go on sale Sept. 25. The package includes five shows, and additional shows can be added or swapped. Single tickets go on sale April 2. Go to kcstarlight.com, call 816-363-7827 or visit the Starlight box office on weekdays.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments