There for you off-Broadway: ‘Friends’ the musical parody heading to the stage

Hey, ugly naked guy. Put some clothes on. You’re headin’ to an off-Broadway stage.
TV’s iconic sitcom “Friends” has become a musical.
The same people who created the musical parodies “90210! The Musical,” “Full House! The Musical” and others based on TV shows have turned their attention to Ross, Rachel and the gang.
“Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!” co-creator Tobly McSmith of “Friends! The Musical” tells EW. “Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor’s lives.
“Oh, and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica. We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two — our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey.”
Us Weekly reports that cast members of other TV shows have made surprise appearances in the musical versions. There’s no word yet on whether we’ll see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry or David Schwimmer on stage.
But we do know some of the original songs that will be featured:
“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”
“45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?”
“How You Doing, Ladies?” — (by Joey)
“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”
“We Were on a Break!”
“I’m Gonna Hump U” — (by Marcel)
“The Ballad of Fat Monica”
“Could I BE Anymore … in Love With Monica” — (by Chandler)
“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”
British Vogue has so many questions: “What does Chandler Bing’s singing voice sound like? Will producers waste the chance to have a pepperoni pizza be delivered live to Joey Tribbiani on stage? And will the duck and the chick steal the show?”
“Friends” fans are Phoebe-geeked.
The Triad Theatre will host the off-Broadway production, according to the show’s website. No dates have been announced. Tickets go on sale in June.
There better be a fountain in that opening scene.
