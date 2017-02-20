Kate Cosentino performs 'Miss January' at Kansas City's Record Bar

A rare First Folio of the works of William Shakespeare is making its only appearance in Missouri during a nationwide tour to mark the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death. The First Folio, which will be on display at the Kansas City Public Library downtown, consists of 36 plays, including 18 that we otherwise would not even know about. The volume was printed in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death. It is believed there were fewer than 750 First Folios printed. It is unclear how many survive, but the Folger Shakespeare Library has 82 of them, and has loaned this volume to be displayed at the Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., in Kansas City. The 400-year-old folio will be on display through June 28, 2016.