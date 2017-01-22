Here are the big Broadway shows coming to KC next season

Local audiences will get a taste of newer hits — “Waitress” and “Finding Neverland” — and a big helping of perennial favorites — “The Lion King,” “The Color Purple” and “A Chorus Line” — in the 2017-18 Kansas City Broadway Series announced Sunday.
In addition, the lineup will include a couple of extras: the return of “Les Miserables” and the Broadway Beatles tribute “Let It Be.”
Here’s the regular schedule, presented by Broadway Across America and Theater League:
▪ “Waitress,” Nov. 14-19 at the Music Hall. This 2016 Tony nominee is based on the late Adrienne Shelly’s film about a small-town diner waitress who can bake incredible pies but has an incredibly awful husband. Music and lyrics are by pop star Sara Bareilles.
▪ “The Color Purple,” Jan. 16-21, 2018, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The original version of this musical, adapting Alice Walker’s searing novel, was nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 2006, and the latest version won the Tony for best revival last year.
▪ “Finding Neverland,” Feb. 27-March 4, 2018, Music Hall. Another musical that came from a film, this one explores the life of J.M. Barrie and the origin of how he came to write “Peter Pan.”
▪ “The Lion King,” May 9-27, 2018, Music Hall. Aka “Hamlet on the Serengeti.” Audiences can’t get enough of this Disney story of a young lion, his evil uncle, songs everyone knows and giant, eye-popping puppets.
▪ “A Chorus Line,” May 29-June 3, 2018, Kauffman Center. This was the centerpiece of Theater League’s first KC Broadway series 40 years ago, the league folks helpfully point out. The Tony winner, about dancers auditioning for their big break, will have you singing “One” (singular sensation) and “I Hope I Get It” for days. Or years.
Season ticket-holders can add on the following two shows (or swap them for a regular-season show):
▪ “Les Miserables,” Dec. 5-10, Music Hall. Speaking of songs that get stuck in your head, “I Dreamed a Dream,” anyone? This new production of the Victor Hugo saga has new sets but the same hero and villain and songs.
▪ “Let It Be,” March 23-24, Kauffman Center. The show, including 40 of the Beatles’ hits, traces the Fab Four’s rise from the early Liverpool days to, well, “Let It Be.”
Season tickets start at $195 for the five shows in the series and are available at BroadwayInKC.com or at 816-421-7500. Single tickets will go on sale later this year.
