The Classical Beat: Ukraine national orchestra to showcase Verdi and Dvorak at Helzberg Hall

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

3:15 Royals players help special needs youth at baseball clinic

12:14 Wildcats' Bruce Weber on their win over Texas Tech

0:45 DeShone Kizer on being a day one starter and playing for Andy Reid

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting